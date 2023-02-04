10 murdered, 19 injured in six dists

A total of 10 people including a woman have been murdered and at least 19 others injured in separate incidents in six districts- Rajshahi, Kushtia, Faridpur, Mymensingh, Sirajganj and Kurigram, in four days.



RAJSHAHI: Three people have been murdered and another was injured in separate incidents in the district on Wednesday and Thursday.



Two construction workers were allegedly beaten to death on suspicion of being thief by residents a house in Terokhadia area in the city on Thursday night.



The deceased were identified as Ataur Rahman, son of Samad of Manda Upazila in Naogaon District, and Raju alias Rakib, a resident of Terokhadia area in Rajshahi City.



Officer-In-Charge (OC) of Boalia Police Station (PS) Mazharul Islam said Ataur Rahman and Raju were standing in front of a house in Sapur Bishal Biscuit Factory area in the city for construction work at around 10pm on Thursday.



At that time, an incident of stealing was occurred and the owner detained them on suspicion of theft and beat the duo mercilessly with the help of some other people, leaving them critically injured.

On information, police rescued them and took the injured to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH), where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.



Four people were arrested in this connection, said the official.

The arrestees are owner of the house Abdullah, his in-law Masrum Reja, bother-in-law Monir Uddin, and employee Imran Hossain.



However, legal action will be taken in this regard, the OC added.



On the other hand, a man was allegedly stabbed to death over a trifling matter in Bongram Club area in the city on Thursday noon.



The deceased was identified as Kazem Ali Bidyut, 40, son of late Shamser Ali.

According to police and local sources, Kazem was locked in an altercation with his neighbours Nasim and Akash over throwing stones at a plum tree in Barai Para area at around 2pm on Thursday.

At one stage of the altercation, the duo stabbed Kazem with sharp weapons, leaving him critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and took Kazem to the emergency department of the RMCH, where the on-doctor declared him dead.



Additional Deputy Commissioner Rafiqul Alam of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police confirmed the incident, adding that a murder case was filed with Chandrima PS in this regard.



However, the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused, the official added.

Meanwhile, a student of Rajshahi College has been stabbed to injure by his classmate regarding 'haha' reaction in social media in the city on Wednesday noon.



The incident took place on Rajshahi College campus in the city at around 1pm.

The injured person is Tihas, 21. He is a second year honours student of Marketing Department in the college.



According to Tihas's classmates, the injured was rescued and taken to the RMCH.

He is currently undergoing treatment in Ward No. 7 at the RMCH.



According to local sources, Kibria, also a second year honours student of Marketing Department in the same college, stabbed Tihas.



Tarek Hossain Sajib, a classmate of the victim, said Tihas stayed on the campus after finishing class. Suddenly, some young men led by Kibria attacked on Tihas and stabbed him. The attackers then ran away, leaving Tihas critically injured.



The college administration informed that legal action will be taken against them.

Rajshahi College Principal Professor Abdul Khalek said, the incident happened based on a Facebook post.



Boalia Model PS OC Mazharul Islam said that the incident happened over a trivial matter between two friends.

However, necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.



KUSHTIA: A medicine trader was allegedly hacked to death and another was injured by their opponents in Kumarkhali Upazila of the district on Thursday.



The incident took place in Char Jagannathpur Village under Jagannathpur Union of the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Razzak, 40, a resident of Char Jagannathpur Village.

Razzak's uncle Javed Ali was also injured at that time.



Police and local sources said Zahurul Munshi of the same area had an argument with deceased's uncle former union parishad member Javed Ali in the morning over money lending. At one stage of the altercation, Zahurul and his family members attacked on Razzak and his uncle Javed with sharp weapons, and hacked the duo mercilessly, which left them critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and took them to Kumarkhali Upazila Health Complex, where Razzak was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.



Being informed, police recovered the body.

Javed Ali was shifted to Kushtia General Hospital in critical condition.



Kumarkhali PS OC Md Mohsin Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused and legal action will be taken in this connection.



FARIDPUR: A young man was allegedly beaten to death by mob on suspicion of theft in Moralidhah area in the district town on Wednesday.



The deceased was identified as Abdul Kalam, 38, son of Ismail Chakdar, a resident of Shibchar Upazila in Madaripur District.



Additional Superintend of Police (Faridpur Sadar Circle) Sumon Ranjan Sarker said Kalam tried to enter a house in Moralidhah area of Sadar Upazila at around 2 am and was beaten by the mob after they had caught him on suspicion of theft.



On information, police rescued injured Kalam and took him to Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Investigation and process of filing a case with Faridpur Sadar PS is underway in this regard, the official added.



MYMENSINGH: Three people including a man and his son were murdered in separate incidents in Sadar and Gouripur upazilas of the district in two days.



A man and his son were allegedly killed and three others injured in a clash between two groups of villagers over land dispute in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Abul Khayer, 60, and his son Farhad Hossain, 20, residents of Churkhai-Jamtala area in the upazila.



Quoting locals, Kotwali PS OC Shah Kamal Akanda said there had been a long standing dispute in between Khayer and his neighbour Kamal Mia over the ownership of a piece of land in Churkhai- Jaamtola area of the upazila.



However, Kamal along with his wife and three sons locked into an altercation with Khayer as he went the disputed land at around 3pm on Wednesday.



At one stage of the altercation, Kamal and his men attacked on Khayer and his family with sharp weapons, leaving five people including Khayer and his son Farhad seriously injured.



Locals rescued the injured and took them to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH), where the on-duty doctor declared Khayer and Farhad dead.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.



The three critically injured persons are undergoing treatment at the MMCH.

Filing of a case with Kotwali PS is underway in this connection, the OC added

On the other hand, a man was stabbed to death by his brother-in-law in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.



The deceased was identified as Abdus Sattar, 55, son of late Samir Uddin, a resident of Hasuakanda Village in the upazila.



The deceased's wife Firoza Akter said Abdus Sattar was stabbed by his brother-in-law Al-Amin, 30, with a blade mercilessly when the latter was sitting on a balcony in the morning, leaving him dead on the spot.



"I want justice over the killing," she said.

Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body.

Later on, the body was sent to the MMCH morgue for an autopsy.



Gouripur PS OC Mahmudul Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that Al-Amin is mentally sick and he has been receiving treatment in this regard.



However, legal action will be taken in this connection, the OC added.



SIRAJGANJ: A housewife was killed as a group of thieves ran over her by a pickup van in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.



The deceased was identified as Selina Khatun, 45, wife of Amir Chan, a resident of Panchasartiar Char Village in the upazila.



Quoting locals, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Sirajganj Sadar PS Hossain Ali said a group of thieves entered the house of one Selina on Tuesday morning to steal cattle. Sensing the presence of the thieves, Selina informed the matter to police.



The thieves ran over Selina with their vehicle when she along with her son wanted to block their way. She died on the spot.



Being informed, police rushed there and started chasing the thieves and seized the pickup van along with two cows, said the SI. However, the thieves managed to flee the scene.



The body of the housewife was, later, sent to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.



KURIGRAM: A man was killed and at least 14 others were injured in a clash between two groups of villagers in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday over a land dispute.

The incident took place in Mastarerhat Nama Char (Jola Para) area of Hemerkuti Village under Holokhana Union of the upazila at around 10 am.



The deceased was identified as Khadem Ali, 70, son of late Khatu Mamud, a resident of Hemerkuti Village.



The injured persons are: Yakub, 30, Ershad, 28, Hossain Ali, 65, Ismail, 37, Nur Nabi, 70, Abdul Jalil, 43, Abdul Khalil, 42, Shafiqul, 35, Jashim, 23, Shahida Begum, 60, Khoteza, 60, Hafsa, 26, Meher Ali, 42, and Abu Sufian, 28. All of them are residents of the area.



Police and local sources said there had been a long standing dispute in between Khadem Mia and Nur Nabi in the area over the ownership of a piece of land.



However, the two were locked into an altercation over the matter in Mastarerhat area in the morning.

As a sequel to it, they along with their supporters were locked into a clash, which left at least 15 people from both groups injured.



Locals rescued the injured and took them to Kurigram General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred Khadem Ali, Meher Ali and Abu Sufian to Rangpur Medical College Hospital in critical condition.



Later on, Khadem Ali succumbed to his injuries at Rangpur Medical College Hospital in the afternoon while undergoing treatment.



Kurigram Sadar PS OC Khan Md Shahriar confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken if any complaint is received from the deceased's family members.



