AL Parliamentary Party meet on Tuesday at JS

The seventh meeting of the ruling Awami League (AL) Parliamentary Party will be held on Tuesday



(February 7). The meeting will be held in the meeting room of the ruling party on level 9 of Sangsad



Bhaban at 7:30pm on the day.



According to a press release, AL Parliamentary Party President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will



preside over the meeting. AL Parliamentary Party Secretary and National Parliament Chief Whip Noor-e-



Alam Chowdhury, MP, requested party MPs to attend the meeting on time.



