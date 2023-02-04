Video
Home Back Page

AL Parliamentary Party meet on Tuesday at JS

Published : Saturday, 4 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Staff Correspondent

The seventh meeting of the ruling Awami League (AL) Parliamentary Party will be held on Tuesday

(February 7). The meeting will be held in the meeting room of the ruling party on level 9 of Sangsad

Bhaban at 7:30pm on the day.

According to a press release, AL Parliamentary Party President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will

preside over the meeting. AL Parliamentary Party Secretary and National Parliament Chief Whip Noor-e-

Alam Chowdhury, MP, requested party MPs to attend the meeting on time.


