Saturday, 4 February, 2023
BNP, like-minded parties to stage nationwide rally today

Published : Saturday, 4 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent



BNP and its like-minded political alliances and parties rally at 7 places in Dhaka today. New

programmes will be announced from the rallies to press home 10-point demands.

BNP also completed its all preparations to hold second phase rallies in 8 divisions.
A BNP press release said it, signed by Office Secretary Imran Saleh Prince on Friday.
The press release reads, "BNP will start the rally at 2:00pm, in front of the central office in Naya

Paltan.

Apart from this, the Ganatrantra Manch will held rally in front of the National Press Club, the 12-

party alliance in front of the Vijay Nagar water tank, the Jatiotabadi Samana Jote at Purana Paltan,

the Ganatantrik Bam Oikya on the west side of the National Press Club, all these rallies will start at

11:00am.

On the other hand Gano Forum and People's Party will jointly hold rally at Motijheel on the road

opposite to Notre Dame College at 4:00pm and LDP near FDC at 3:00pm.

Party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will preside over the rally in Dhaka.

Besides Khandkar Mosharraf Hossain will preside over at Town Hall Maidan in Comilla, Mirza Abbas at

Sona Masjid Junction in Rajshahi, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy at Society Junction of Khulna City Corporation

and Abdul Moin Khan at District School Ground in Barisal rallies.

Nazrul Islam Khan preside over the rally at Chittagong, Amir Khusru Mahmud Chowdhury at Polytechnic

Institute Ground in Mymensingh, Selima Rahman at the registrar's ground in Sylhet, Barkat Ullah Bulu

at the Kamalpur High School ground in Faridpur and Mohammad Shahjahan in front of the Mahanagar BNP

office in Rangpur.


