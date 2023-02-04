Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 February, 2023, 12:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Fakhrul makes falsehood over voter turnout in by-polls: Quader

Published : Saturday, 4 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Friday said

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir lied over the voter turnout in recent by-polls to

six constituencies in the country.

"Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has allegedly tried to confuse the nation by presenting false information

about the attendance of voters in the by-polls to six seats held on February 1," Quader said in a

statement.

Citing a calculation made by the BNP that the voter presence in the by-polls was not more than five

percent, which was totally baseless and fabricated, said the ruling party leader. Fakhrul made this

'shameless falsehood' aiming to gain heinous political interest, said Quader, adding "Over 25 per cent

voters in all the by-polls casted their votes ...even the voter attendance in Thakurgaon-3
by-polls was almost 45 percent."

The voters came to the polling stations and casted their votes even amid extreme cold weather, said

the minister. As the by-polls were not related with the change of the government and that's why people

were less interested to vote compare to the national elections, he added.

 Usually, the attendance of voters definitely will increase in the national elections and cast their

votes with due enthusiasm, the Road Transport and Bridges Minister said.

Referring to graft cases unleashed by the BNP, the ruling party general secretary said "the ruling

Awami League is always working for the development of the nation as well as the people under the

leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. "The Prime Minister has declared 'zero' tolerance against

the corruption", he said in his statement.

On the contrary, Quader said "corruption is inherent in BNP...even 'Hawa Bhaban' also was established

led by Tareque Rahman aiming to institutionalize the corruption."

Criticizing Mirza Fakhrul's unawareness on commodity prices, Quader said since commodity price hike is

now a consequence of Russia-Ukraine war, saying that he (Fakhrul) was blaming the government for

raising commodity price without taking the global phenomenon in his consideration.

Violation of human rights, killing minorities and torture on opposition are the political character of

BNP, said the ruling party leader. "Falsehood is their (BNP) only tool", he said.

The BNP leaders is now formulating the blue print of the conspiracy without getting any response from

the mass people, said Quader, adding that and that's why the people did not response to their

movement.
The present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is firm to establish a transparent and

accountable government and that's why she has announced for building a 'Smart Bangladesh' as a whole.     

BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL Parliamentary Party meet on Tuesday at JS
BNP, like-minded parties to stage nationwide rally today
Fakhrul makes falsehood over voter turnout in by-polls: Quader
Fugitive convict Hibut-Tahrir man arrested in city
Read textbooks before commenting on it, Hasan tells Fakhrul
13-yr old boy Nirob strangled by fellows in failed ransom taking attempt  
Dhaka, Colombo seek greater cooperation thru promoting shipping, air connectivity
Govt allocates Tk 16,142cr for ERL second unit


Latest News
Road accident hurts 26 teachers, students in Ctg
Nicaraguan President says NKorea, Iran have right to nukes
Keep hospital beds ready for Nipah patients: DGHS
PM to open revenue conference on Sunday
Bangladesh make winning start
BNP, allies hold rallies at 7 places in Dhaka on Saturday
9 Bangladeshi teen girls return after serving 2 years in India jail
Dhaka, Colombo seek greater cooperation through promoting shipping, air connectivity
Govt starts underground metro project for plundering money: Bulu
Fakhrul making comments without reading textbooks: Hasan
Most Read News
Student in coma being hit by a bike; protest erupts at JU
School boy killed for ransom in Khulna
Large Chinese spy balloon spotted over the US
Australian tennis star Kyrgios pleads guilty to assault of ex-girlfriend
AL, BNP divisional rallies in Sylhet on Saturday, tension prevails
Dhaka air 9th most polluted in the world this morning
Daylong bird fair held at JU amid festivity
Workers beaten to death on suspicion of theft
Heroin worth crores of taka coming from India, dealings on mobile banking
Govt starts underground metro project for plundering money: Bulu
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft