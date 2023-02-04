Fakhrul makes falsehood over voter turnout in by-polls: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Friday said



BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir lied over the voter turnout in recent by-polls to



six constituencies in the country.



"Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has allegedly tried to confuse the nation by presenting false information



about the attendance of voters in the by-polls to six seats held on February 1," Quader said in a



statement.



Citing a calculation made by the BNP that the voter presence in the by-polls was not more than five



percent, which was totally baseless and fabricated, said the ruling party leader. Fakhrul made this



'shameless falsehood' aiming to gain heinous political interest, said Quader, adding "Over 25 per cent



voters in all the by-polls casted their votes ...even the voter attendance in Thakurgaon-3

by-polls was almost 45 percent."



The voters came to the polling stations and casted their votes even amid extreme cold weather, said



the minister. As the by-polls were not related with the change of the government and that's why people



were less interested to vote compare to the national elections, he added.



Usually, the attendance of voters definitely will increase in the national elections and cast their



votes with due enthusiasm, the Road Transport and Bridges Minister said.



Referring to graft cases unleashed by the BNP, the ruling party general secretary said "the ruling



Awami League is always working for the development of the nation as well as the people under the



leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. "The Prime Minister has declared 'zero' tolerance against



the corruption", he said in his statement.



On the contrary, Quader said "corruption is inherent in BNP...even 'Hawa Bhaban' also was established



led by Tareque Rahman aiming to institutionalize the corruption."



Criticizing Mirza Fakhrul's unawareness on commodity prices, Quader said since commodity price hike is



now a consequence of Russia-Ukraine war, saying that he (Fakhrul) was blaming the government for



raising commodity price without taking the global phenomenon in his consideration.



Violation of human rights, killing minorities and torture on opposition are the political character of



BNP, said the ruling party leader. "Falsehood is their (BNP) only tool", he said.



The BNP leaders is now formulating the blue print of the conspiracy without getting any response from



the mass people, said Quader, adding that and that's why the people did not response to their



movement.

The present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is firm to establish a transparent and



accountable government and that's why she has announced for building a 'Smart Bangladesh' as a whole.



BSS



