Fugitive convict Hibut-Tahrir man arrested in city





Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) of Bangladesh Police on Friday arrested a member of banned militant outfit



Hizbut-Tahrir from Notun Bazar area under Bhatara Police Station in the capital.



Tamij Ahammed Sobuj, 32, was also convicted and sentenced to two-year imprisonment in an Anti-



Terrorism Act case, in absentia.



SP Mohammad Aslam Khan of ATU (media and awareness wing) said a police team arrested Sobuj from Notun



Bazar area at around 9:00am on Friday. Police said the convicted fugitive was hiding for seven long



years and was tried in his absence.



"He was arrested in 2014 while distributing leaflets for Hizbut-Tahrir. Later he went into hiding



after coming out of jail on bail. Sobuj was sentenced to two-year imprisonment in the case filed with



capital's Kalabagan Police Station," SP Khan added.



