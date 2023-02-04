|
Fugitive convict Hibut-Tahrir man arrested in city
Published : Saturday, 4 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 14
Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) of Bangladesh Police on Friday arrested a member of banned militant outfit
Hizbut-Tahrir from Notun Bazar area under Bhatara Police Station in the capital.
Tamij Ahammed Sobuj, 32, was also convicted and sentenced to two-year imprisonment in an Anti-
Terrorism Act case, in absentia.
SP Mohammad Aslam Khan of ATU (media and awareness wing) said a police team arrested Sobuj from Notun
Bazar area at around 9:00am on Friday. Police said the convicted fugitive was hiding for seven long
years and was tried in his absence.
"He was arrested in 2014 while distributing leaflets for Hizbut-Tahrir. Later he went into hiding
after coming out of jail on bail. Sobuj was sentenced to two-year imprisonment in the case filed with
capital's Kalabagan Police Station," SP Khan added.