Saturday, 4 February, 2023, 12:18 AM
Read textbooks before commenting on it, Hasan tells Fakhrul

Published : Saturday, 4 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary and Information and Broadcast Minister Hasan Mahmud on

Friday urged the BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul to read the textbooks before commenting on it.
He said it is not appropriate to spread confusion about the textbooks. Just like many who do coaching

and notebook business are involved in spreading confusion, Mirza Fakhrul is also reacting without

reading the textbooks.

He said these in response to questions from reporters after unveiling four books at Suhrawardy Udyan

premises of Amar Ekushey Book Fair.

Stating that a section is spreading unnecessary confusion about the textbooks, the Information and

Broadcasting Minister said there were some mistakes in the textbooks 10/11 years ago, they were

corrected immediately. The words that are being said now were 10/11 years ago. Two expert committees

have been formed to correct any errors in the textbook and the committee will also sit with scholars

if necessary. The Ministry of Education has already said if any errors are identified, those will be

corrected.

Hasan Mahmud pointed out to BNP and said, "There is no issue, so now it is taking textbooks. They

couldn't give specific points. They give opinions without reading. That is why Mirza Fakhrul is trying

to make a political tool by speaking about it. I will ask him to read the textbooks first."


