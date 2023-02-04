13-yr old boy Nirob strangled by fellows in failed ransom taking attempt  



KHULNA, Feb 3: Police recovered the body of a student, who was allegedly abducted by his fellows, was



found in one of the classrooms of his school in Dumuria upazila of Khulna district on Friday.

The deceased Nirob Mandal, 13, son Shekhar Mandal, and was a student of Class-VIII in Gutudia ACGB



Secondary School.



Police also detained five students, aged between 12 to 15 years, of the same school for questioning.



They are Sohel, Hirok Roy, Pintu Mondal, students of Class-IX, Piyal Roy of Class-X and Dip Mondal of



Class-VI.



Sheikh Koni Mia, Officer-in-Charge of Dumuria Police Station, said after the classes of second shift



on Thursday afternoon, Piyal Roy called Nirob and took him to an abandoned house near the school and



locked him there.



Later, Sohel contacted Nirob's father over phone from two separate phone numbers and demanded Tk 30



lakh as ransom. Both of them locked in altercation over the issue.



The agitated boys than allegedly strangled Nirob to death and hanged the body from the ceiling fan of



a classroom. The victim's father immediately informed the Dumuria Police Station and also registered a



general diary.



Getting the compliant, police using the tech surveillance traced out numbers and detained Sohel from



Zero Point area of Khulna around noon on Friday.



After his confession, police detained rest of the suspects and recovered the body of Nirob from one of



the classrooms of his school.



