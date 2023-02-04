Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 February, 2023, 12:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

13-yr old boy Nirob strangled by fellows in failed ransom taking attempt  

Published : Saturday, 4 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondent

 
KHULNA, Feb 3: Police recovered the body of a student, who was allegedly abducted by his fellows, was

found in one of the classrooms of his school in Dumuria upazila of Khulna district on Friday.
The deceased Nirob Mandal, 13, son Shekhar Mandal, and was a student of Class-VIII in Gutudia ACGB

Secondary School.

Police also detained five students, aged between 12 to 15 years, of the same school for questioning.  

They are Sohel, Hirok Roy, Pintu Mondal, students of Class-IX, Piyal Roy of Class-X and Dip Mondal of

Class-VI.

Sheikh Koni Mia, Officer-in-Charge of Dumuria Police Station, said after the classes of second shift

on Thursday afternoon, Piyal Roy called Nirob and took him to an abandoned house near the school and

locked him there.

Later, Sohel contacted Nirob's father over phone from two separate phone numbers and demanded Tk 30

lakh as ransom. Both of them locked in altercation over the issue.

The agitated boys than allegedly strangled Nirob to death and hanged the body from the ceiling fan of

a classroom. The victim's father immediately informed the Dumuria Police Station and also registered a

general diary.

Getting the compliant, police using the tech surveillance traced out numbers and detained Sohel from

Zero Point area of Khulna around noon on Friday.

After his confession, police detained rest of the suspects and recovered the body of Nirob from one of

the classrooms of his school.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL Parliamentary Party meet on Tuesday at JS
BNP, like-minded parties to stage nationwide rally today
Fakhrul makes falsehood over voter turnout in by-polls: Quader
Fugitive convict Hibut-Tahrir man arrested in city
Read textbooks before commenting on it, Hasan tells Fakhrul
13-yr old boy Nirob strangled by fellows in failed ransom taking attempt  
Dhaka, Colombo seek greater cooperation thru promoting shipping, air connectivity
Govt allocates Tk 16,142cr for ERL second unit


Latest News
Road accident hurts 26 teachers, students in Ctg
Nicaraguan President says NKorea, Iran have right to nukes
Keep hospital beds ready for Nipah patients: DGHS
PM to open revenue conference on Sunday
Bangladesh make winning start
BNP, allies hold rallies at 7 places in Dhaka on Saturday
9 Bangladeshi teen girls return after serving 2 years in India jail
Dhaka, Colombo seek greater cooperation through promoting shipping, air connectivity
Govt starts underground metro project for plundering money: Bulu
Fakhrul making comments without reading textbooks: Hasan
Most Read News
Student in coma being hit by a bike; protest erupts at JU
School boy killed for ransom in Khulna
Large Chinese spy balloon spotted over the US
Australian tennis star Kyrgios pleads guilty to assault of ex-girlfriend
AL, BNP divisional rallies in Sylhet on Saturday, tension prevails
Dhaka air 9th most polluted in the world this morning
Daylong bird fair held at JU amid festivity
Workers beaten to death on suspicion of theft
Heroin worth crores of taka coming from India, dealings on mobile banking
Govt starts underground metro project for plundering money: Bulu
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft