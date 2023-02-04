Dhaka, Colombo seek greater cooperation thru promoting shipping, air connectivity

Officials of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on Friday laid emphasis on greater cooperation between the two



countries through promoting shipping and air connectivity by reducing airfare.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, now in Colombo, met Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Dinesh Gunawardena



and discussed issues of mutual interest.



During the meeting, they also talked about Sri Lanka importing pharmaceuticals from Bangladesh and



cooperation in IT sector.



Foreign Minister Momen will join Sri Lanka's 75th Independence Day celebrations in Colombo on February



4.



The main ceremony of the National Independence Day celebrations will be held on February 4 at 8.30 am



at Galle Face Green under the patronage of Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime



Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.



Foreign Minister Momen and the Sri Lankan Prime Minister reiterated the importance of further



enhancing on-going sectoral collaboration between the two South Asian neighbours.

They especially focused on trade facilitation, business and investment, cooperation in tourism and



connectivity.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Momen attended a lunch hosted by Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Ali Sabry.

In the evening, Foreign Minister Momen delivered the prestigious "Lakshman Kadirgamar Memorial



Lecture" titled "Shared Prosperity: A vision for South Asia".



In his deliberations, paying his deep tribute to late Kadirgamar, the Foreign Minister shared his



perspective of collective aspiration of South Asian community and the goals that South Asia could



collectively pursue for the sake of shared prosperity.



Kadirgamar who is the life member of the Laksman Kadirgamar Institute delivered the welcome remarks.

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister also spoke on the occasion and reflected on the life and works of late



Kadirgamar.



The Lecture, instituted in the memory of Sri Lanka's most renowned foreign minister and statesman late



Lakshman Kadirgamar, had been delivered earlier by various world leaders and is considered a great



honour conferred upon foreign dignitaries.



The lecture was attended by high dignitaries of Sri Lanka including Ministers, Chief Justice, Judges,



Attorney General, Forces Chiefs, academia, business entrepreneurs as well as diplomatic community



based in Colombo.



The Foreign Minister also graced a cultural festival "LankaraLanka" at the historic Independence Hall



featuring traditional performing arts of Sri Lanka.



It was also graced by the Sri Lankan President and visiting South Asian Ministers.

He is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka.

He will attend the reception to be hosted by the President.



Besides, he is expected to meet some of the visting South Asian counterparts on the sidelines.

Momen reached Colombo on Thursday. Sri Lankan State Minister of Defence Premitha Bandara Tennakoon



received Foreign Minister Dr Momen upon his arrival in Colombo.



Earlier, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe gave out instructions to celebrate the 75th



Independence Day "with pride at minimal cost" and with the new reformist programme for the next 25



years.



The foreign minister is likely to meet the Sri Lankan president apart from his meeting with Sri Lankan



Minister for Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry during his stay in Colombo. UNB



