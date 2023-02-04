Video
Saturday, 4 February, 2023, 12:18 AM
Home Back Page

Dhaka, Colombo seek greater cooperation thru promoting shipping, air connectivity

Published : Saturday, 4 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Officials of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on Friday laid emphasis on greater cooperation between the two

countries through promoting shipping and air connectivity by reducing airfare.
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, now in Colombo, met Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Dinesh Gunawardena

and discussed issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting, they also talked about Sri Lanka importing pharmaceuticals from Bangladesh and

cooperation in IT sector.

Foreign Minister Momen will join Sri Lanka's 75th Independence Day celebrations in Colombo on February

4.

The main ceremony of the National Independence Day celebrations will be held on February 4 at 8.30 am

at Galle Face Green under the patronage of Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime

Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

Foreign Minister Momen and the Sri Lankan Prime Minister reiterated the importance of further

enhancing on-going sectoral collaboration between the two South Asian neighbours.
They especially focused on trade facilitation, business and investment, cooperation in tourism and

connectivity.
Earlier, Foreign Minister Momen attended a lunch hosted by Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Ali Sabry.
In the evening, Foreign Minister Momen delivered the prestigious "Lakshman Kadirgamar Memorial

Lecture" titled "Shared Prosperity: A vision for South Asia".

In his deliberations, paying his deep tribute to late Kadirgamar, the Foreign Minister shared his

perspective of collective aspiration of South Asian community and the goals that South Asia could

collectively pursue for the sake of shared prosperity.

Kadirgamar who is the life member of the Laksman Kadirgamar Institute delivered the welcome remarks.
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister also spoke on the occasion and reflected on the life and works of late

Kadirgamar.

The Lecture, instituted in the memory of Sri Lanka's most renowned foreign minister and statesman late

Lakshman Kadirgamar, had been delivered earlier by various world leaders and is considered a great

honour conferred upon foreign dignitaries.

The lecture was attended by high dignitaries of Sri Lanka including Ministers, Chief Justice, Judges,

Attorney General, Forces Chiefs, academia, business entrepreneurs as well as diplomatic community

based in Colombo.

The Foreign Minister also graced a cultural festival "LankaraLanka" at the historic Independence Hall

featuring traditional performing arts of Sri Lanka.

It was also graced by the Sri Lankan President and visiting South Asian Ministers.
He is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka.
He will attend the reception to be hosted by the President.

Besides, he is expected to meet some of the visting South Asian counterparts on the sidelines.
Momen reached Colombo on Thursday. Sri Lankan State Minister of Defence Premitha Bandara Tennakoon

received Foreign Minister Dr Momen upon his arrival in Colombo.

Earlier, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe gave out instructions to celebrate the 75th

Independence Day "with pride at minimal cost" and with the new reformist programme for the next 25

years.

The foreign minister is likely to meet the Sri Lankan president apart from his meeting with Sri Lankan

Minister for Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry during his stay in Colombo.     UNB


« PreviousNext »

