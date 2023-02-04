Govt allocates Tk 16,142cr for ERL second unit

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 3: Government has approved Taka 16,142 crore for "installation of ERL Unit-2" as the



part of its 100 per cent development credit.



The Senior Assistant Secretary of Economic Division of Finance Ministry sent a letter to the Secretary



of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources on January 30 last.



As per conditions, the rate of Interest will be at 5 per cent and should be paid in 20 years. The



Energy Ministry should sign a Loan Agreement (LA) with the finance Ministry in this regard.



According to a fresh Development Project Proposal (DPP) for construction of the second unit of Eastern



Refinery Limited (ERL) total costing of the project has been estimated at around Taka 23,059 crore



Muhammad Lukman, Managing Director of the ERL, told the Daily Observer.

Of them, the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) will provide 30 per cent while the rest 70 per



cent will be provided by the Government of Bangladesh, he said.



The project implementation stretches over five years from July 2022 to June 2027.

Earlier, the government had decided to appoint a fresh Engineering and Procurement Contractor (EPC)



for construction of the second unit of Eastern Refinery Limited (ERL) after the refusal of the



Technip.

The Ministry at a meeting decided to invite International tender for appointment of EPC for the



project. The meeting further decided to recast the Development Project Proposal (DPP).

Meanwhile, the Technip of France that was earlier appointed as EPC declined to continue their works



for shortage of manpower.



The second unit of ERL with the production capacity of three million tonnes of petroleum products will



be implemented by the BPC.



The Energy Ministry sources said that the period of the consultant Engineers' India Limited of India



has been extended for four years more. The extension period of four years has been approved by the



Government on August 10 last year till June 30 in 2024 next.

Only, the state owned BPC is presently importing both crude and refined petroleum from foreign



countries.



The government in 2010 had decided to set up a new plant named ERL unit-2 with an annual refining



capacity of three million tonnes. At that time, the project's estimated cost was Tk 13,000 crore.

The project cost has gone up at least 10 times since 2010. Now the estimated cost is around Taka



23,059 crore.



Meanwhile, the country has been losing a huge amount of money for delay in the implementation of the



second unit.



Crude petroleum is supplied to ERL for refining while the refined petroleum products are directly



supplied to three marketing companies of the country, Padma, Meghna and Jamuna oil Companies.

Currently, the government has decided to procure some 38.60 lakh metric tons of refined fuel oil and



some 16 lakh metric tons of crude oil to meet the growing demand.



Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen urged Saudi Arabia to explore the possibility of



prospective financing in the Eastern Refinery Unit-2 from the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD). The



foreign minister made the call as the ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Bangladesh Essa



Yousef Essa Alduhailan paid a courtesy call on him at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on February 1



last.



BPC will procure some 38.60 lakh metric tons of refined fuel oil on G to G basis for the year 2023



under the Direct Procurement Method (DPM).



BPC would procure another 16 lakh metric tons of crude oil under the DPM method from Saudi ARAMCO,



Saudi Arabia and ADNOC, Abu Dhabi for the current year.



