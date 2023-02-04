Video
Keep hospital beds ready for Nipah patients: DGHS

Published : Saturday, 4 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

The government on Friday gave directives to the relevant authorities to keep the Dhaka North City

Corporation (DNCC) Dedicated Covid-19 Hospital ready in the wake of the spread of the Nipah virus in

28 districts of the country.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) issued the directives asking the hospital

authorities to keep 10 beds at the isolation ward and 10 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds prepared, said

a press release signed by Dr Sheikh Daud Adnan, director (hospitals and clinics) of the DGHS.
On January 29, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said a total of five people died of Nipah virus across

the country this year.

Eight people were infected with Nipah virus and of them five people died.

Usually more than 70 percent of infected people die and people who drink raw date juice and fruits

partially eaten by birds, especially bats, have the possibility of being infected with the virus.
Besides, healthy people who come in contact with the infected ones also have the possibility of being

infected with the virus and it spreads from person to person quickly which is a matter of concern.    

UNB




