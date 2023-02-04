|
Drugs dealer held with Tk 5.5cr worth of heroin
Published : Saturday, 4 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 19
|
Three drug dealers have been arrested along with heroin worth around Tk 5.50 crore conducting drives
at Kaliakoir in Gazipur and Naogaon. They were arrested on Thursday night by Rapid Action Battalion
(RAB).
RAB's Legal and Media Wing Director Khondker Al Moin disclosed it at a press conference at his office
at Kawran Bazar in the capital on Friday afternoon.
The arrested were Md Shakibur Rahman, his associates Mosammat Razia Khatun and Selina Khatun Shirina.
RAB said Shirina is the wife of Shakib. She is an associate of her husband in drug dealing activities.
Shakib used to bring heroin from a neighbouring country and used to keep a portion of it in his wife's
possession at his home. Selina used to supply heroin when drug peddlers used to go to their home to
collect heroin.
Khondker Al Moin also said Razia is also one of the associates of Shakib. She has been involved in
heroin selling around one year. She used to supply heroin to different districts of the country
including Rajshahi, Bogura, Naogaon and Sirajganj. She has already supplied heroin in different
districts with Shakib riding his motorcycle. Like the past, she left her home in Naogaon to supply
heroin in Gazipur and Savar with Shakib. On their way, they were arrested by RAB from Kaliakoir in
Gazipur district.
Khondker Al Moin said questioning the arrested persons, it is learnt that they used to bring four to
five kilograms of heroin a month from the neighbouring India through Godagari border area in Rajshahi
district using riverine routes. Shakib used women as a strategy to transport drugs. There are 10 to 12
women active in their drug dealing gang.
According to the requirements from drug peddlers, they used to send 500-600 grams of heroin every
month to different places in Bogura, Sirajganj, Gazipur, Jamalpur, Savar and Narayanganj. They used to
provide Tk 15,000 to Tk 20,000 to each woman for transporting each consignment. Shakib used to take
the 'transporter' on his own motorcycle if the consignment was bigger. As the consignment of heroin
was more than 3kg on Thursday, Sakib was accompanying his associate.
Besides, Sakib told RAB about possessing another two kilograms of heroin at his home in Naogaon
district. Later, RAB conducted a raid there and recovered 2kg of heroin from his wife Selina Khatun's
possession.
Moreover, Sakib used passenger buses, launches and courier services to transport drug, RAB commander
also said.