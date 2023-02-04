Drugs dealer held with Tk 5.5cr worth of heroin





Three drug dealers have been arrested along with heroin worth around Tk 5.50 crore conducting drives



at Kaliakoir in Gazipur and Naogaon. They were arrested on Thursday night by Rapid Action Battalion



(RAB).



RAB's Legal and Media Wing Director Khondker Al Moin disclosed it at a press conference at his office



at Kawran Bazar in the capital on Friday afternoon.



The arrested were Md Shakibur Rahman, his associates Mosammat Razia Khatun and Selina Khatun Shirina.

RAB said Shirina is the wife of Shakib. She is an associate of her husband in drug dealing activities.



Shakib used to bring heroin from a neighbouring country and used to keep a portion of it in his wife's



possession at his home. Selina used to supply heroin when drug peddlers used to go to their home to



collect heroin.



Khondker Al Moin also said Razia is also one of the associates of Shakib. She has been involved in



heroin selling around one year. She used to supply heroin to different districts of the country



including Rajshahi, Bogura, Naogaon and Sirajganj. She has already supplied heroin in different



districts with Shakib riding his motorcycle. Like the past, she left her home in Naogaon to supply



heroin in Gazipur and Savar with Shakib. On their way, they were arrested by RAB from Kaliakoir in



Gazipur district.



Khondker Al Moin said questioning the arrested persons, it is learnt that they used to bring four to



five kilograms of heroin a month from the neighbouring India through Godagari border area in Rajshahi



district using riverine routes. Shakib used women as a strategy to transport drugs. There are 10 to 12



women active in their drug dealing gang.



According to the requirements from drug peddlers, they used to send 500-600 grams of heroin every



month to different places in Bogura, Sirajganj, Gazipur, Jamalpur, Savar and Narayanganj. They used to



provide Tk 15,000 to Tk 20,000 to each woman for transporting each consignment. Shakib used to take



the 'transporter' on his own motorcycle if the consignment was bigger. As the consignment of heroin



was more than 3kg on Thursday, Sakib was accompanying his associate.



Besides, Sakib told RAB about possessing another two kilograms of heroin at his home in Naogaon



district. Later, RAB conducted a raid there and recovered 2kg of heroin from his wife Selina Khatun's



possession.



Moreover, Sakib used passenger buses, launches and courier services to transport drug, RAB commander



also said.





