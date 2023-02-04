Video
PM to open revenue confce tomorrow

Published : Saturday, 4 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate a two-day revenue conference on Sunday which

will be held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the city.

"National Board of Revenue (NBR) is going to organize the revenue conference to develop the country's

revenue management system. It is scheduled to be inaugurated by the prime minister, who will also

inaugurate the new building of the NBR on the same day," said NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem

at a press conference at NBR conference room on Friday.

Muneem said there will be a total of three seminars on value added tax (VAT), customs and income tax.
"In addition to seminars, there will be information booths on these issues. People will be able to

know more about VAT, customs and income tax. At the same time awareness about online services will

also increase," added the NBR chairman.

 At the press conference, NBR Member Pradyut Kumar Sarkar said the ratio of tax to gross domestic

product (GDP) will increase once the tax exemptions are gradually reduced.

"Tax exemptions in various sectors have helped the country develop economically and we have gotten

good results from this facility in the last two decades," he added.

He said, "Our GDP is now US$470 billion. The government has provided tax exemptions in many sectors,

including the agriculture sector, trade sector, and more. The public sacrificed (their hard earned

money) due to these exemptions".

"The government will continue to provide this facility to sectors that still need it. However, for

sectors that have gotten a strong footing already and can run without tax exemptions the number of

incentives might be gradually decreased." Pradyut Kumar Sarkar said and added that this in turn will

increase the tax-GDP ratio.

Another NBR Member Masud Sadiq said that the NBR is on the right track to increase revenue as per the

conditions imposed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) while providing a loan.

"However, tax restructuring is a continuous process. It is done every year while fixing the budget,

irrespective of getting IMF loan," he added.    BSS



