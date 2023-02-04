|
DU, JnU participate Ekushey Book Fair with no new books
JnU published books two times more than DU in last six years
The Dhaka University (DU) Prakashana Sangstha and Jagannath University (JnU) have participated the
Amar Ekushey Book Fair, the largest book fair in the country organised by Bangla Academy, with no new
books this year.
The number of new books published by the two universities is zero in 2022.
According to the book catalogues of the two universities, the number of publications is deteriorating
every year, despite the fact that the number of teachers and researchers is on rise in the both
universities.
In the last six years, JnU published books two times more than that of the DU Prakashana Sangstha.
So far, the DU Prakashana Sangstha published 12 new books whereas the JnU published 24 books since
2017.
In 2017, the DU published no new books whereas the JnU published five books. The numbers of
publication from the two universities respectively are two and five in 2018. Three new publications
arrived in the stalls of the DU and JnU each in 2019.
In 2020, the DU introduced two new titles and the JnU launched eight books. However, in 2021, the DU
Prakashana Sangstha outnumbered the JnU in the case publication numbers as it published five books
whereas three new publications were arrived in the stall of the JnU.
In the last three days of the fair, the sales in the two stalls are also poor. Figuring out the
reasons of the failure to draw attention of visitors, Motiur Rahman, a sale representative of the DU
Prakashana Sangstha, told the Daily Observer that a very selective people visit the stall as most book
lovers do not buy theoretical books.
According to the DU Prakashana Sangstha sources, teachers and researchers of the university are
unwilling to publish their writings from the Sangstha as the processes it follows are complicated and
time consuming. The fair remained open for the book lovers from 11:00am to 9:00pm on Friday as it was
a holiday. On weekdays, the month-long book fair is open to all from 3:00pm to 9:00pm.