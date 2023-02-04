Video
Saturday, 4 February, 2023, 12:17 AM
Home Front Page

BD climbs 2 steps on democracy index: EIU 

Published : Saturday, 4 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Staff Correspondent

 


In the world Bangladesh has progressed two steps in the position of democracy status in accordance to

UK-based Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) in 2022. However, the status of democracy in the world has

not changed much.

In the report published by the EIU on Friday, judging the democracy situation of a country on five

criteria, Bangladesh has been placed 73rd out of 167 countries in 2022. In 2021, Bangladesh was ranked

75th out of 167 countries in this index.

The country posted a score of 5.99 out of 10 in 2022, unchanged from the previous year, according to

the report published by the EIU on Thursday.

The Democracy Index ranks nations on five parameters: Electoral process and pluralism, the functioning

of government, political participation, political culture, and civil liberties.

Based on its scores on a range of indicators within these categories, each country is then classified

as one of four types of regime: "Full democracy", "flawed democracy", "hybrid regime" or

"authoritarian regime".

Bangladesh is still classified as a hybrid regime and lags behind neighbouring India in 46th place,

with an overall score of 7.04.

Against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, the overarching theme of the 2022 index was one of

stagnation as the global average score remained essentially unchanged at 5.29, according to the EIU.
"This is a dismal result given that in 2022 the world started to move on from the pandemic-related

suppression of individual liberties that persisted through 2020 and 2021."

Foremost among the countries that performed poorly in 2022 was Russia, which had the biggest

deterioration in the score of any country in the world. Russia's score dropped by 0.96 points to 2.28

from 3.24 in 2021 and its global ranking fell from 124th to 146th, close to the bottom of the global

rankings.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan and Myanmar remained in the bottom two places, with North Korea just above

them.

In terms of upgrades, Chile, France and Spain returned to the "full democracy" category, mainly

because of a reversal of pandemic measures that had infringed on citizens' freedoms in 2020-21.
Norway retained the top spot in the index, followed by New Zealand in second place.      


