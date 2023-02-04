BD climbs 2 steps on democracy index: EIU 







In the world Bangladesh has progressed two steps in the position of democracy status in accordance to



UK-based Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) in 2022. However, the status of democracy in the world has



not changed much.



In the report published by the EIU on Friday, judging the democracy situation of a country on five



criteria, Bangladesh has been placed 73rd out of 167 countries in 2022. In 2021, Bangladesh was ranked



75th out of 167 countries in this index.



The country posted a score of 5.99 out of 10 in 2022, unchanged from the previous year, according to



the report published by the EIU on Thursday.



The Democracy Index ranks nations on five parameters: Electoral process and pluralism, the functioning



of government, political participation, political culture, and civil liberties.



Based on its scores on a range of indicators within these categories, each country is then classified



as one of four types of regime: "Full democracy", "flawed democracy", "hybrid regime" or



"authoritarian regime".



Bangladesh is still classified as a hybrid regime and lags behind neighbouring India in 46th place,



with an overall score of 7.04.



Against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, the overarching theme of the 2022 index was one of



stagnation as the global average score remained essentially unchanged at 5.29, according to the EIU.

"This is a dismal result given that in 2022 the world started to move on from the pandemic-related



suppression of individual liberties that persisted through 2020 and 2021."



Foremost among the countries that performed poorly in 2022 was Russia, which had the biggest



deterioration in the score of any country in the world. Russia's score dropped by 0.96 points to 2.28



from 3.24 in 2021 and its global ranking fell from 124th to 146th, close to the bottom of the global



rankings.



Meanwhile, Afghanistan and Myanmar remained in the bottom two places, with North Korea just above



them.



In terms of upgrades, Chile, France and Spain returned to the "full democracy" category, mainly



because of a reversal of pandemic measures that had infringed on citizens' freedoms in 2020-21.

Norway retained the top spot in the index, followed by New Zealand in second place.





