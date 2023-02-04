Sales of Savings Certificate go down drastically



The sale of savings certificates has slumped due to various restrictions including reduction of interest rates. More money is going into interest-principal payments than selling it. The government is unable to take any loan from this sector to meet development and other expenses. Instead the government is paying the interest-principal of the savings certificates sold earlier.



As a result, it has increased the amount of bank loans of the government to meet up development and others expense, according to sources.



According to the updated information on the sale of savings certificates of the National Savings Department, the amount of savings certificates sold in the first six months (July-December) of the current fiscal year 2022-2023 has not been able to pay the interest-principal of the savings certificates previously invested by customers. The government paid another Tk 3,106.86 crore by borrowing from the treasury and the banking system.



In December of last year, the government sold savings certificates worth Tk 5,542.37 crore. At the same time, Tk 3,234 crore of principal and Tk 3,799 crores of interest were paid to the customers on savings certificates previously sold. In other words, the government paid a total of Tk 7,330 crore including principal and interest in December.



According to the information, instead of collecting money from savings certificates, the government paid Tk 1,491 crore to the treasury on borrowings. In November of the same year, the government paid Tk 978 crore more than the savings certificates sold.



Economists say that the sale of savings bonds has come down due to reduction in interest rates and various austerities. Because of that, the government is not able to take any loan from this sector to meet development activities and other expenses.



On the other hand, the interest-principal of the savings bonds sold earlier with a loan from the bank has to be paid. Foreign loan-assistance is also not coming as expected. And the government is forced to take loans from banks.



Sources say the government's demand for funds was low at the beginning of the fiscal year due to the austerity policy. Now some projects have started. Besides, the price of food and fuel has increased in the world market due to the effect of the Russia-Ukraine war.



It has to spend more money than before on importing food and fuel. However, if the income does not increase at the rate at which the cost of money has increased, they have to take a loan from the bank.

Policy Research Institute (PRI) Executive Director and BRAC Bank Chairman Ahsan H Mansur said, "Due to the reduction in interest rates and the imposition of various types of restrictions, the sale of people's safest investment savings bonds has decreased. That is why the net sales have been negative. The government has to pay the interest-principal from the treasury."



He said, "The price of everything in the market is high. According to the government, inflation is 9 per cent. Costs have increased in all other sectors including transport, education and medical. This has reduced people's ability to save. This is affecting the sale of savings bonds."



According to the information of the department, in October last year too, against the net sale of savings certificates , Tk 963.16 crore had to be paid. Net sales of savings certificates were also negative at Tk 70 crore in September. With this, a negative situation was created in the savings account for four consecutive months.



Net sales in August were just Tk 8 crore. In July, the first month of the fiscal year, net savings certificates were sold at Tk 393.11 crore. In the same month last year (July 2021), the sales figure was 2 thousand 104 crores.



To meet the budget deficit, the government has set a target of borrowing Tk 35,000 crore from government savings certificates in the current fiscal year. Despite the target of taking this huge amount, on the contrary, the government did not receive any loan from this sector in the first six months.



To reduce the pressure on the sale of savings certificates, the rate of tax at source on profits has been increased from 5 to 10 per cent with effect from July 1 in 2019. To invest in savings certificates above Tk 5 lakh, proof of last year's income tax return must be shown.



In addition, returns are mandatory for opening an account in the Post Office Savings Bank, and some other strict measures are taken including imposing the condition of not selling savings certificates if there is no bank account. However, sales continued to increase.



In order to reduce sales, the government has reduced the interest rate of all types of savings certificates by 2 per cent for investments of more than Tk 15 lakh from September 22 in 2021, so that the government does not have to pay more interest in the savings sector. Sales have been declining ever since.



The most popular among 11 saving certificates are 5-year Bangladesh Sanchayapatra (11.28 per cent yield), 3-monthly Profit Bearing Sanchayapatra (11.04 per cent), Family Saving Certificate (11.52 percent) and Pensioner Sanchayapatra (11.76 per cent yield).



