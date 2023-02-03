Ajit Doval, Blinken discuss India-US strategic ties

WASHINGTON, Feb 2: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken



during which they exchanged views on a wide range of global and regional issues and discussed



deepening the bilateral strategic partnership. Blinken, who has just arrived from a trip to the Middle



East, including Israel and Egypt, met Mr Doval on Wednesday.



"The United States is expanding cooperation with India to address global challenges," Blinken said in



a tweet after the meeting.



"I had a good meeting with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval today to discuss deepening our



strategic partnership," Blinken tweeted.



"Both sides exchanged views on a wide range of global and regional issues of mutual interest and how



to further strengthen the #India- US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," the Indian Embassy



here said in a tweet. NDTV

