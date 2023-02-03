|
Ajit Doval, Blinken discuss India-US strategic ties
WASHINGTON, Feb 2: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
during which they exchanged views on a wide range of global and regional issues and discussed
deepening the bilateral strategic partnership. Blinken, who has just arrived from a trip to the Middle
East, including Israel and Egypt, met Mr Doval on Wednesday.
"The United States is expanding cooperation with India to address global challenges," Blinken said in
a tweet after the meeting.
"I had a good meeting with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval today to discuss deepening our
strategic partnership," Blinken tweeted.
"Both sides exchanged views on a wide range of global and regional issues of mutual interest and how
to further strengthen the #India- US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," the Indian Embassy
here said in a tweet. NDTV