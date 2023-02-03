US to widen military presence in Philippines amid China fear

MANILA, Feb 2: The United States and the Philippines announced an expansion of America's military



presence in the Southeast Asian country on Thursday, with US forces granted access to four more



military camps, effectively giving Washington new ground to ramp up deterrence against China.



The agreement between the longtime allies was made public during the visit of US Secretary of Defense



Lloyd Austin, who has led efforts to strengthen America's security alliances in Asia in the face of



China's increasing assertiveness toward Taiwan and territorial disputes in the South China Sea.



The allies also said that "substantial" progress has been made in projects at five Philippine military



bases, where US military personnel were earlier granted access by Filipino officials. Construction of



American facilities at those locations has been underway for years but has been hampered by



unspecified local issues.



Austin thanked President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., whom he briefly met in Manila, for allowing the US



military to broaden its presence in the Philippines, Washington's oldest treaty ally in Asia.

"I have always said that it seems to me that the future of the Philippines and for that matter the



Asia-Pacific will always have to involve the United States simply because those partnerships are so



strong," Marcos told Austin.



American leaders have long sought to reorient US foreign policy to better reflect the rise of China as



a significant military and economic competitor.



Thursday's announcement comes as tensions between China and Taiwan have risen. China claims the self-



ruled island as its own territory - to be taken by force if necessary - and Beijing has sent warships,



bombers, fighter jets and support aircraft into airspace near Taiwan on a near-daily basis, sparking



concerns of a potential blockade or military action.



China and the Philippines, along with Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan, have also been locked in



increasingly tense territorial disputes over the busy and resource-rich South China Sea. Washington



lays no claims in the strategic waters but has deployed its warships and fighter and surveillance



aircraft for patrols that it says promote freedom of navigation and the rule of law but have



infuriated Beijing. AP



