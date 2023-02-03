Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 February, 2023, 4:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Iraq, Saudi seek to boost economic cooperation

Published : Friday, 3 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

Iraq, Saudi seek to boost economic cooperation

Iraq, Saudi seek to boost economic cooperation

BAGHDAD, Feb 2: Iraq's foreign minister on Thursday called for more economic cooperation with Saudi

Arabia, namely in investment and electricity, during a visit to Baghdad by his Saudi counterpart.
Fuad Hussein made no mention of resuming talks between Saudi Arabia and arch-rival Iran -- previously

mediated by Iraq -- during a joint press conference.

"This important visit comes at a time marked by great challenges, so it is essential to talk and

discuss these challenges which affect the region as a whole," Hussein said, alongside Saudi Foreign

Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

Hussein hailed "total cooperation" with Saudi Arabia on oil, particularly within the OPEC cartel.
Iraq's foreign minister said Riyadh was ready to back Saudi companies investing in Iraq, and welcomed

it.

"We hope Iraq will be supplied with electricity, either via the Saudi network or that in the Gulf," he

said.

Citing "positive economic development" in Iraq, Prince Faisal said this created opportunities for

cooperation between the two countries' private     sectors.

Despite being oil-rich, Iraq suffers from crumbling infrastructure and public services, after decades

of conflict and endemic corruption.

Baghdad is currently heavily dependent on neighbouring Iran for its electricity and gas, and has

sought to diversify its energy sources.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ajit Doval, Blinken discuss India-US strategic ties
New US restrictions against Taliban for bans on women
US to widen military presence in Philippines amid China fear
Iraq, Saudi seek to boost economic cooperation
Russia evokes WWII to blast EU ahead of summit in Kyiv
Pakistan inflation rises to 48-year high as IMF visits
Modi woos Indian voters with infrastructure push and tax cuts
NATO chief stresses importance of Indo-Pacific partners amid security tensions


Latest News
England announce squads for Bangladesh tour
Japanese younger daughter to stay with father, mother every alternate day
Bangladesh receives 1st instalment of IMF’s $4.7 billion loan: BB spokesperson
BCL activists attack Chhatra Odhikar Parishad activist, says a Parishad member
BRU students clash with outsiders leaves 20 injured
War crimes: Death-row convict Majid arrested in Madaripur
Crisis in LC opening: BB rejects media reports
PM to attend G20 Summit in New Delhi in September
Jaya Ahsan starts 2nd tenure as UNDP goodwill ambassador
PM likely to attend 5th UN Conference on LDCs in Doha next month
Most Read News
Couple burnt to death in gas cylinder explosion in city
Missing Brahmanbaria-2 candidate Asif found in Dhaka
Construction of country's 1st underground metro rail inaugurated
No bar to continue academic activities by Prof Rahmat Ullah: SC
England announce squads for Bangladesh tour
Hajj package: Private cost less than that of govt
12 kg LPG cylinder price raised by Tk 266
'None can do anything by waging movement as people are with AL'
2 kiiled after truck hits another one on Dhaka-M'singh highway
Romanian girl who visited 29 countries riding on bike now in Satkhira
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft