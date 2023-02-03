Mobile court fines cable operator in Feni

FENI, Feb 2: An illegal cable operator was fined Tk 50,000 by a mobile court in the district on



Tuesday noon.



The mobile court led by Senior Assistant Commissioner (AC) and Executive Magistrate Subal Chakma was



conducted in Damuria area under Panchgachhiya Union in Sadar Upazila of the district.



During the drive unlicensed Damuria Dish Cable Network was slapped the fine.



Subal Chakma said, the government is deprived of huge revenue because of such unlicensed cable



operators.



Such campaign against illegal cable operators will continue regularly, he added.



AC of Feni Deputy Commissioner office Shifat Binte Ara was present at that time.



Licence Inspector Akram-ul-Islam of BTV Noakhali Sub-Station acted as the prosecutor.

