Home Countryside

Four nabbed with drugs in Faridpur, Dinajpur

Published : Friday, 3 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondents

Four people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Faridpur and

Dinajpur, in three days.

BHANGA, FARIDPUR: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in a drive, arrested two men along

with 5,500 yaba tablets from Bhanga Upazila in the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The arrested are: Ibrahim, 34, a resident of Kapasia in Gazipur, and Sayed Noor, 36, of Ukhiya Upazila

in Cox's Bazar.

Deputy Director of Faridpur DNC Shamim Hossain said acting on a tip-off, a team of the department

conducted a drive in Bhanga Upazila in the afternoon and arrested the men.

Later on, with the help of doctors the yaba tablets were recovered from their stomach, he said.
A case was filed with Bhnga Police Station (PS) against them under the Narcotics Control Act, the

official added.

CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: Police, in a drive, arrested two men along with four kilograms of hemp from

Chirirbandar Upazila in the district on Monday night.

The arrested men are: Mohosin Ali, 35, and Mithun, 30, residents of Dakshin Sukdebpur Village under

Abdulpur Union in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chirirbandar PS Md Bazlur Rashid said acting on a tip-off, a team of police

conducted a drive in Rajapur Village at night and arrested the men along with the drugs.

A case was filed against them with the PS under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.


