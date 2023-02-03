|
Four nabbed with drugs in Faridpur, Dinajpur
|
Four people have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Faridpur and
Dinajpur, in three days.
BHANGA, FARIDPUR: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in a drive, arrested two men along
with 5,500 yaba tablets from Bhanga Upazila in the district on Wednesday afternoon.
The arrested are: Ibrahim, 34, a resident of Kapasia in Gazipur, and Sayed Noor, 36, of Ukhiya Upazila
in Cox's Bazar.
Deputy Director of Faridpur DNC Shamim Hossain said acting on a tip-off, a team of the department
conducted a drive in Bhanga Upazila in the afternoon and arrested the men.
Later on, with the help of doctors the yaba tablets were recovered from their stomach, he said.
A case was filed with Bhnga Police Station (PS) against them under the Narcotics Control Act, the
official added.
CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: Police, in a drive, arrested two men along with four kilograms of hemp from
Chirirbandar Upazila in the district on Monday night.
The arrested men are: Mohosin Ali, 35, and Mithun, 30, residents of Dakshin Sukdebpur Village under
Abdulpur Union in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chirirbandar PS Md Bazlur Rashid said acting on a tip-off, a team of police
conducted a drive in Rajapur Village at night and arrested the men along with the drugs.
A case was filed against them with the PS under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.