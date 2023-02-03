Video
Home Countryside

Four get life term in murder, drug cases

Published : Friday, 3 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Our Correspondents

Separate courts on Wednesday sentenced four people including two women to life-term of imprisonment in

different murder and drug cases in two districts- Cox's Bazar and Joypurhat.
 
TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a couple and their son to life-

term in jail for killing a man in Teknaf Upazila in 2019.

Cox's Bazar Additional District and Sessions Judge Nishat Sultana handed down the verdict.

The court also fined them Tk 50,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer one more year in jail.
The condemned convicts are: Md Manjur, a resident of Uttar Shilkhali area under Baharchhara Union in

Teknaf Upazila, his wife Amina Khatun and son Forkan.

Faridul Alam, public prosecutor (PP) of the court, confirmed the    matter.

According to the prosecution, on August 27, 2019, the convicts hacked Abdul Karim at his home in Uttar

Shilkhali area due to previous enmity and fled away.

Later on, locals rescued Abdul Karim and took him to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).
He succumbed to his injuries at the CMCH the next day while undergoing treatment.

On August 29, 2019, the deceased's wife Khursida Begum filed a case with Teknaf Police Station (PS) as

the plaintiff accusing Forkan, his father Manjur and mother Amina Khatun.

After the investigation, police submitted a charge-sheet against the accused to the court on October

17, 2021.

Following this, the judge delivered the verdict on Wednesday after examining the case records and

taking depositions of the witnesses.

JOYPURHAT: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a woman to life-term of imprisonment in a

drug case filed with Panchbibi PS in 2013.

Joypurhat Additional District and Sessions Judge Abbas Uddin handed down the verdict at noon.
The condemned convict is Manjuara Begum, 45, wife of Mojibar Rahman, a resident of Uttarpara Village

under Birampur Upazila of Dinajpur District.

PP of the court Advocate Nripendranath Mandal confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, at team of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) led by its Sub-

Inspector (SI) Mansur Rahman arrested Manjuara Begum from Purapoil area in Panchbibi Upazila of the

district on October 10 in 2013.

The DNC team also recovered 38 bottles of phensedyl from her possession at that time.
Later on, DNC SI Mansur Rahman lodged a case under the Narcotics Control Act accusing her with

Joypurhat Sadar PS.

Police, later, submitted a charge-sheet to the court after investigation.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Wednesday noon after examining the case records

and taking depositions of five witnesses.


