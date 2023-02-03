Brick trader dies in Pirojpur boat capsize

PIROJPUR, Feb 2: A brick trader Julmat Sheikh, 60, died in a boat capsize in Nazirpur Upazila of the



district on Monday night while his Assistant Sujan Sheikh, 32, was seriously injured.



Deceased Julmat Sheikh was the son of Wahab Uddin Sheikh of Parchim Bhag Village under Bagerhat Sadar



Upazila and injured Sujan of the same village is son of Anwar Hossain.



Locals said, the boat was fully loaded with bricks in a canal of Shakharikhti Union of Nazirpur. The



deceased and Sujan were sleeping inside the boat. Once, the boat sank in the canal.



Locals found Julmat dead and Sujan injured. Sujan was taken to Khulna Hospital.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nazirpur Police Station (PS) Humayun Kabir said, on information, police and



fire services members rushed to the spot. The body was sent to Pirojpur District Hospital morge for an



autopsy report.



