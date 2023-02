MANDA, NAOGAON, Feb 2: Police, in a drive, recovered 18 cocktails from a mango orchard in Manda



Upazila on Monday night.



Officer-in-Charge of Manda Police Station Nur-E-Alam Siddique said acting on a tip-off, a team of



police conducted a drive in the orchard at Tentulia Union of the upazila at night and recovered the



cocktails in an abandoned condition.