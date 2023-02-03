Video
Home Countryside

Two electrocuted in Satkhira, Gazipur

Published : Friday, 3 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondents

Two people including an SSC examinee have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts-

Satkhira and Gazipur, on Thursday.

SATKHIRA: A man was electrocuted in Shyamnagar Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Alibaks Sardar, 45, a resident of Chunar Bridge Village under Atulia

Union in the upazila.

It was learnt that the man came in contact with an electric wire in the morning while he was working

in a farm near his house, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took him to Shyamnagar Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared

dead by the on-duty doctor.

Officer-in-Charge of Shyamnagar Police Station (PS) Nurul Islam Badal confirmed the incident.
KAPASIA, GAZIPUR: An SSC candidate was electrocuted while he was taking preparation for fishing at a

canal in Kapasia of the district early hours on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Abdullah Hossain Suhin, 15, son of Salam of Barun Village in Kapasia

Upazila. He was an SSC candidate from Barun High School of Kapasia Upazila this year.

According to the deceased's family and police sources, Suhin was electrocuted while he was trying to

connect the electricity to an irrigation pump for fishing in a canal named Munsibari Beel at early

hours on Thursday, which left him critically injured.

Companions of Suhin had taken him to the Kapasia Upazila Health Complex, where he was pronounced dead

by the on-duty doctor.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kapasia PS Abdul Alim said the body was handed over to the deceased's family

members without an autopsy as there was no complaint lodged from them.

An unnatural death case was filed with the PS, the SI added.


