Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 February, 2023, 4:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Month-long book fair begins in Khulna

Published : Friday, 3 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondent

Month-long book fair begins in Khulna

Month-long book fair begins in Khulna

KHULNA, Feb 2: A month-long book fair began on the Divisional Public Library (DPL) premises in the

city on Wednesday.

Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque inaugurated the fair as the chief guest.
Cultural Affairs Ministry and Jatiya Grantha Kendra jointly organized the book fair with the support

of the district administration.

KCC Mayor said, without literacy a nation cannot uphold its culture and history; such a book fair will

help this generation become familiar with the spirit of Language Movement and the Liberation War.
As a special guest Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khondokar Yasir Arefin said, special security measures

have been taken at the venue where seminar, discussion, publication ceremony and cultural programmes

will be held every day.

A total of 100 stalls have been installed at the fair. Besides, six stalls for food items, one for

writers and one for journalists have been set up.

The fair will remain open from 3pm to 9pm and on holidays from 11am to 9pm.

Khulna Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan, Deputy Inspector of Khulna Range of

Police Moinul Haque, and Chairman of Khulna Zilla Parishad Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid also spoke as

special guests at the opening session.

Additional DC (Revenue) Md Shahedul Islam presided over the event.

Deputy Director of the DPL Mohammad Hamidur Rahman delivered the welcome speech.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mobile court fines cable operator in Feni
Four nabbed with drugs in Faridpur, Dinajpur
Four get life term in murder, drug cases
Brick trader dies in Pirojpur boat capsize
1,500 female students suffer at RU
18 cocktails recovered
Two electrocuted in Satkhira, Gazipur
Month-long book fair begins in Khulna


Latest News
England announce squads for Bangladesh tour
Japanese younger daughter to stay with father, mother every alternate day
Bangladesh receives 1st instalment of IMF’s $4.7 billion loan: BB spokesperson
BCL activists attack Chhatra Odhikar Parishad activist, says a Parishad member
BRU students clash with outsiders leaves 20 injured
War crimes: Death-row convict Majid arrested in Madaripur
Crisis in LC opening: BB rejects media reports
PM to attend G20 Summit in New Delhi in September
Jaya Ahsan starts 2nd tenure as UNDP goodwill ambassador
PM likely to attend 5th UN Conference on LDCs in Doha next month
Most Read News
Couple burnt to death in gas cylinder explosion in city
Missing Brahmanbaria-2 candidate Asif found in Dhaka
Construction of country's 1st underground metro rail inaugurated
No bar to continue academic activities by Prof Rahmat Ullah: SC
England announce squads for Bangladesh tour
Hajj package: Private cost less than that of govt
12 kg LPG cylinder price raised by Tk 266
'None can do anything by waging movement as people are with AL'
2 kiiled after truck hits another one on Dhaka-M'singh highway
Romanian girl who visited 29 countries riding on bike now in Satkhira
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft