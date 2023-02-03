

Month-long book fair begins in Khulna



city on Wednesday.



Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque inaugurated the fair as the chief guest.

Cultural Affairs Ministry and Jatiya Grantha Kendra jointly organized the book fair with the support



of the district administration.



KCC Mayor said, without literacy a nation cannot uphold its culture and history; such a book fair will



help this generation become familiar with the spirit of Language Movement and the Liberation War.

As a special guest Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khondokar Yasir Arefin said, special security measures



have been taken at the venue where seminar, discussion, publication ceremony and cultural programmes



will be held every day.



A total of 100 stalls have been installed at the fair. Besides, six stalls for food items, one for



writers and one for journalists have been set up.



The fair will remain open from 3pm to 9pm and on holidays from 11am to 9pm.



Khulna Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan, Deputy Inspector of Khulna Range of



Police Moinul Haque, and Chairman of Khulna Zilla Parishad Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid also spoke as



special guests at the opening session.



Additional DC (Revenue) Md Shahedul Islam presided over the event.



Deputy Director of the DPL Mohammad Hamidur Rahman delivered the welcome speech.



