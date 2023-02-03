Video
Home Countryside

Eight killed, four injured in road mishaps

Published : Friday, 3 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondents

Eight people including a woman and a minor child have been killed and four others injured in separate

road accidents in five districts- Mymensingh, Gopalganj, Dinajpur, Chattogram and Rangpur, in three

days.

MYMENSINGH: Three people were killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in Trishal

and Nandail upazilas of the district in three days.

Two people have been killed and three others injured after a truck hit another one in Trishal Upazila

on Thursday morning.

The accident took place in Boilor area on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway of the upazila at around 6am.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Trishal Police Station (PS) Mainuddin A Dhaka-bound running truck hit

another one from behind on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in the morning. Then, the later one turned

turtle and fell on a van on the road. Two persons died on the spot and three others were injured at

that time.

One of the deceased was identified as van driver Milon Mia, 35, son of Jinnah Mia, a resident of the

upazila.

Being informed, police rushed to the scene and recovered the bodies.
The bodies were kept at Trishal PS, the OC added.

However, the drivers of both the trucks managed to flee the scene.

On the other hand, a motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a truck on the Madhupur-Dewanganj

regional highway in Nandail Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Zuhan, 35, a resident of Police Line Kashor area under Sadar Upazila in

the district.

Quoting locals, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Nandail PS Ahmed Kadir said a Dewanganj-bound truck hit Zuhan's

motorcycle coming from the opposite direction when he was going to Madhupur in the evening, leaving

him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body from the scene.

Later on, the law enforcers have seized the truck and arrested its driver, the SI added.
GOPALGANJ: An SSC examinee was killed and another injured in a road accident in Kashiani Upazila of

the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Shanto Ahmed, 17, son of Siddique Ahmed, a resident of Raghunathpur

Village under Sadar Upazila in the district.

The injured person is Shamimul Shakib, 17, is currently undergoing treatment at Bhatiapara SB Memorial

Hospital.

Police and local sources said Shanto and Shamimul were going to Gopalganj from Narail riding by a

motorcycle at night. On the way, the motorcycle rider lost control over its steering and hit a truck

from behind near Madhumati Bridge, which left Shanto and Shakib seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to Bhatiapara SB Memorial Hospital in Kashiani, where Shanto

was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Kashiani PS SI Rajib Sarker confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this

regard.

DINAJPUR: A woman was killed after she fell from her husband's motorcycle on the Dinajpur-Gobindoganj

highway in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.
The deceased was identified as Reshma Akter, 21, wife of Fasiul Kaiser, a resident of Khotta Madhabpur

Balrampur Village in Hakimpur Upazila.

Quoting locals, Birampur PS Inspector Ershad Hossain said Reshma along with her husband Faisul was

returning the house riding by a motorcycle in the evening. On the way, Reshma was crushed under a

lorry when she fell down from her husband's motorcycle as it hit a van after losing its control. She

died on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Birampur Upazila Health Complex morgue for an

autopsy, the official added.

CHATTOGRAM: Two men have been killed in separate road accidents in Banshkhali and Hathazari upazilas

of the district on Wednesday.

A man was killed in a head-on collision in between two CNG-run auto-rickshaws on the Patiya-Anwara-

Banshkhali road in Banshkhali Upazila on Wednesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Md Azgar Hossain, 40, son of Shibbir Ahmed, a resident of Maizpara

Village under Sheelkup Union in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Ramdas Munsir Haat Police Outpost SI Mostofa Kamal said Azgar was going to Chattogram

riding by a CNG run auto-rickshaw. On the way, another CNG-driven auto-rickshaw collided head-on with

the vehicle coming from the opposite direction in the afternoon, which left him critically injured.
Locals rescued the injured and took him to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), where the on-

duty doctor declared Azgar dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the CMCH morgue for an autopsy.
However, the law enforcers have seized the auto-rickshaw, but its driver managed to flee the scene,

the SI added.

Panchlaish PS Inspector and CMCH Police Outpost Investigation Officer Sadiqur Rahman confirmed the

incident.

Earlier, an elderly man was killed after being hit by a private car the on Hathhazari-Nazirhat

regional highway in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Rafique, 60, son of Nababul Haque, a resident of Dakshin Mirrerkhil

Vill age under Ward No. 8 under Hathazari Municipality.

According to police and local sources, a private car coming from the opposite direction hit Rafique

when he was going to Mohammadpur riding by a battery-run auto-rickshaw in the morning, which left him

critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took him to Hathazari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor

referred him to the CMCH for better treatment as his condition deteriorated further.

Later on, Rafique succumbed to his injuries on the way to the CMCH.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Hathazari PS OC Md Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in

this regard.

RANGPUR: A minor child has been killed in a road accident in the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Namira Amin Maira, 4, daughter of Russel Ahmed, a resident of the city.
According to police and local sources, a speedy ambulance ran over Namira at Cantonment Checkpost

intersection in the morning when the child was crossing a road, which left her dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body.

Haragachh PS OC Rejaul Karim confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken if any

complaint is received from the deceased's family members.


