

Awareness must to combat Nipah virus



However, the death rate is much higher than in Corona. Every winter there is an outbreak of this



disease in Bangladesh. As winter comes, the competition to smell and taste date palm juice begins! At



this time, many take down the pitcher of dates from the tree and drink the raw juice directly. Many



people boil palm juice in the oven to make syrup, pies or milk.





The Nipah virus scare has been raised over the consumption of date palm juice for more than a decade.



According to the World Health Organization, the Nipah virus is a type of 'zoonotic virus', which is



transmitted from animals to humans. Later it spread to others.



> How does the Nipah virus spread in date palm juice?



Gachhis hang a pot on the tree overnight to collect the sap where nocturnal creatures like bat come to



drink juice at night. When bats feed on palm juice, the saliva releases from their mouths and even



their excrement gets mixed with the date palm juice.



Nipah virus can be directly transmitted to humans by consuming this contaminated juice raw. As a



result, fever, headache, weakness, shortness of breath, cough, vomiting, diarrhea, and various



physical complications occur.



> How to drink date juice?



There is still no vaccine or effective treatment to prevent Nipah virus infection. Due to this,



special precautions are required in consuming date juice. First of all, attention should be paid to



cleanliness during the collection and storage of juice.



According to a World Health Organization research report the main way to get rid of this virus is to



use a protective cover or sap skirt at the place where the sap is collected from the trees, so that



bats cannot come in contact with it.



However, researchers at icddr,b have observed through hidden cameras that bats urinate along the mouth



of the jug, even when the juice bowl is covered with a mesh or sap skirt. As a result, the risk of



contacting the Nipah virus remains. So avoid drinking raw date juice. Boil the juice and drink it to



save a life.





In 1999, the disease was also detected in Singapore. Nipah virus the genus Henipavirus belongs to the



family Paramyxoviridae. It is an RNA virus. The virus was named Nipah virus as it was first identified



in the village of Sungai Nipah in Malaysia. The virus was discovered by Dr Ko Bing Chua. About 300



people were infected by the Nipah virus when it was first detected out of which 100 patients died. The



severity of the disease was so severe that 1 million pigs were euthanized to prevent the spread of the



virus.





According to a survey by the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research published in



2013, the disease was detected in 13 districts of the country. People aged 8 months to 60 years were



affected in these districts. However, apart from these districts, this disease is also known to spread



in some other districts. Like Bangladesh, Nipah virus-infected patients were first detected in India



in 2001. At that time, a total of 65 people were infected in Siliguri city from January to February.





> If infected with the Nipah virus, the general person should follow all the rules: Stay away from



the infected person. Even during burial, bathing, cremation and visiting the deceased, proper



precautions must be taken, wearing a good quality mask or mask and washing hands regularly with soap.



> Pathway for Nipah virus patient:-

If the patient is thirsty, drink cold water. Prepare soup of sago, barley, milk, thin rice, desi baby



chicken and pigeon. If there is no high blood pressure, local ducks chicken eggs can be eaten. Consume



fruit juice but do not consume company-made juice.



> Homeo Remedies:-



Homoeopathy is a symptomatic medical science. There is no specific medicine for any disease in this



medical science. Especially, for any viral disease that affects us has proper treatment in



homoeopathy. For this, an experienced doctor is needed who selects the symptoms by giving miasmatic



treatment to the patient. If you do the disease completely cures Homeopathic medicine is a symptomatic



medicine.



Finally, the death rate among Nipah virus victims is very high. As the virus comes from bats to palm



juice and from juice to the human body, we should refrain from consuming raw juice of dates. It is



important to increase public awareness in this regard.



- Dr Muhammad Mahtab Hossain Mazed, Founder Chairman, Jatiya rogi Kalyan Society

































Nipah virus is common in the winter season. Nipah virus infection is somewhat similar to Coronavirus.However, the death rate is much higher than in Corona. Every winter there is an outbreak of thisdisease in Bangladesh. As winter comes, the competition to smell and taste date palm juice begins! Atthis time, many take down the pitcher of dates from the tree and drink the raw juice directly. Manypeople boil palm juice in the oven to make syrup, pies or milk.The Nipah virus scare has been raised over the consumption of date palm juice for more than a decade.According to the World Health Organization, the Nipah virus is a type of 'zoonotic virus', which istransmitted from animals to humans. Later it spread to others.> How does the Nipah virus spread in date palm juice?Gachhis hang a pot on the tree overnight to collect the sap where nocturnal creatures like bat come todrink juice at night. When bats feed on palm juice, the saliva releases from their mouths and eventheir excrement gets mixed with the date palm juice.Nipah virus can be directly transmitted to humans by consuming this contaminated juice raw. As aresult, fever, headache, weakness, shortness of breath, cough, vomiting, diarrhea, and variousphysical complications occur.> How to drink date juice?There is still no vaccine or effective treatment to prevent Nipah virus infection. Due to this,special precautions are required in consuming date juice. First of all, attention should be paid tocleanliness during the collection and storage of juice.According to a World Health Organization research report the main way to get rid of this virus is touse a protective cover or sap skirt at the place where the sap is collected from the trees, so thatbats cannot come in contact with it.However, researchers at icddr,b have observed through hidden cameras that bats urinate along the mouthof the jug, even when the juice bowl is covered with a mesh or sap skirt. As a result, the risk ofcontacting the Nipah virus remains. So avoid drinking raw date juice. Boil the juice and drink it tosave a life.In 1999, the disease was also detected in Singapore. Nipah virus the genus Henipavirus belongs to thefamily Paramyxoviridae. It is an RNA virus. The virus was named Nipah virus as it was first identifiedin the village of Sungai Nipah in Malaysia. The virus was discovered by Dr Ko Bing Chua. About 300people were infected by the Nipah virus when it was first detected out of which 100 patients died. Theseverity of the disease was so severe that 1 million pigs were euthanized to prevent the spread of thevirus.According to a survey by the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research published in2013, the disease was detected in 13 districts of the country. People aged 8 months to 60 years wereaffected in these districts. However, apart from these districts, this disease is also known to spreadin some other districts. Like Bangladesh, Nipah virus-infected patients were first detected in Indiain 2001. At that time, a total of 65 people were infected in Siliguri city from January to February.> If infected with the Nipah virus, the general person should follow all the rules: Stay away fromthe infected person. Even during burial, bathing, cremation and visiting the deceased, properprecautions must be taken, wearing a good quality mask or mask and washing hands regularly with soap.> Pathway for Nipah virus patient:-If the patient is thirsty, drink cold water. Prepare soup of sago, barley, milk, thin rice, desi babychicken and pigeon. If there is no high blood pressure, local ducks chicken eggs can be eaten. Consumefruit juice but do not consume company-made juice.> Homeo Remedies:-Homoeopathy is a symptomatic medical science. There is no specific medicine for any disease in thismedical science. Especially, for any viral disease that affects us has proper treatment inhomoeopathy. For this, an experienced doctor is needed who selects the symptoms by giving miasmatictreatment to the patient. If you do the disease completely cures Homeopathic medicine is a symptomaticmedicine.Finally, the death rate among Nipah virus victims is very high. As the virus comes from bats to palmjuice and from juice to the human body, we should refrain from consuming raw juice of dates. It isimportant to increase public awareness in this regard.- Dr Muhammad Mahtab Hossain Mazed, Founder Chairman, Jatiya rogi Kalyan Society