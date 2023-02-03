Video
Awareness must to combat Nipah virus

Published : Friday, 3 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Muhammad Mahtab Hossain Mazed

Nipah virus is common in the winter season. Nipah virus infection is somewhat similar to Coronavirus.

However, the death rate is much higher than in Corona. Every winter there is an outbreak of this

disease in Bangladesh. As winter comes, the competition to smell and taste date palm juice begins! At

this time, many take down the pitcher of dates from the tree and drink the raw juice directly. Many

people boil palm juice in the oven to make syrup, pies or milk.


The Nipah virus scare has been raised over the consumption of date palm juice for more than a decade.

According to the World Health Organization, the Nipah virus is a type of 'zoonotic virus', which is

transmitted from animals to humans. Later it spread to others.

> How does the Nipah virus spread in date palm juice?

Gachhis hang a pot on the tree overnight to collect the sap where nocturnal creatures like bat come to

drink juice at night. When bats feed on palm juice, the saliva releases from their mouths and even

their excrement gets mixed with the date palm juice.

Nipah virus can be directly transmitted to humans by consuming this contaminated juice raw. As a

result, fever, headache, weakness, shortness of breath, cough, vomiting, diarrhea, and various

physical complications occur.

> How to drink date juice?

There is still no vaccine or effective treatment to prevent Nipah virus infection. Due to this,

special precautions are required in consuming date juice. First of all, attention should be paid to

cleanliness during the collection and storage of juice.

According to a World Health Organization research report the main way to get rid of this virus is to

use a protective cover or sap skirt at the place where the sap is collected from the trees, so that

bats cannot come in contact with it.

However, researchers at icddr,b have observed through hidden cameras that bats urinate along the mouth

of the jug, even when the juice bowl is covered with a mesh or sap skirt. As a result, the risk of

contacting the Nipah virus remains. So avoid drinking raw date juice. Boil the juice and drink it to

save a life.


In 1999, the disease was also detected in Singapore. Nipah virus the genus Henipavirus belongs to the

family Paramyxoviridae. It is an RNA virus. The virus was named Nipah virus as it was first identified

in the village of Sungai Nipah in Malaysia. The virus was discovered by Dr Ko Bing Chua. About 300

people were infected by the Nipah virus when it was first detected out of which 100 patients died. The

severity of the disease was so severe that 1 million pigs were euthanized to prevent the spread of the

virus.


According to a survey by the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research published in

2013, the disease was detected in 13 districts of the country. People aged 8 months to 60 years were

affected in these districts. However, apart from these districts, this disease is also known to spread

in some other districts. Like Bangladesh, Nipah virus-infected patients were first detected in India

in 2001. At that time, a total of 65 people were infected in Siliguri city from January to February.


> If infected with the Nipah virus, the general person should follow all the rules:  Stay away from

the infected person. Even during burial, bathing, cremation and visiting the deceased, proper

precautions must be taken, wearing a good quality mask or mask and washing hands regularly with soap.

> Pathway for Nipah virus patient:-
If the patient is thirsty, drink cold water. Prepare soup of sago, barley, milk, thin rice, desi baby

chicken and pigeon. If there is no high blood pressure, local ducks chicken eggs can be eaten. Consume

fruit juice but do not consume company-made juice.

> Homeo Remedies:-

Homoeopathy is a symptomatic medical science. There is no specific medicine for any disease in this

medical science. Especially, for any viral disease that affects us has proper treatment in

homoeopathy.  For this, an experienced doctor is needed who selects the symptoms by giving miasmatic

treatment to the patient. If you do the disease completely cures Homeopathic medicine is a symptomatic

medicine.

Finally, the death rate among Nipah virus victims is very high. As the virus comes from bats to palm

juice and from juice to the human body, we should refrain from consuming raw juice of dates. It is

important to increase public awareness in this regard.  

-    Dr Muhammad Mahtab Hossain Mazed,  Founder Chairman, Jatiya rogi Kalyan Society


















Awareness must to combat Nipah virus
