

Indo-Pacific region in global politics



Pacific Ocean. Due to geopolitical reasons, the Indo-Pacific region's significance on the global map



is constantly growing. This region is home to more than half of the world's population, including 58



percent of the young.



This region contributes to two-thirds of the world�s economic growth and 60% of the world's GDP. In



the future, the Indo-Pacific region will be the center of the world economy. In the next thirty years,



the region will be at the top of the global economy. These two oceans each have a massive impact on



global politics and the economy. The Pacific Ocean is the largest ocean in the world. The Pacific



Ocean is bounded to the north by the Northern Ocean, to the south by the Southern Ocean, to the east



by America, and to the west by Asia and Australia. The Pacific Ocean makes up 32% of the Earth's total



surface area and 46% of all water bodies.



America is on one side of the Pacific Ocean, while China, Japan, and North Korea are on the other,



giving the ocean strategic significance. Australia, Indonesia, Canada, Thailand, New Zealand, the



Philippines, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and Singapore are important countries situated on the bank



of the Pacific Ocean.The Pacific Ocean encloses the South China Sea, East China Sea, Japan Sea,



Philippine Sea, and Bering Sea, all of which play important roles in global politics. Brisbane, Hong



Kong, Los Angeles, Manila, Melbourne, Shanghai, and Tokyo are a few of the Pacific Sea cities.



Singapore, Hong Kong, Manila, Panama, Yokohama, Sydney, and San Francisco are the biggest ports on the



Pacific.



The Indian Ocean is bordered by the Indian subcontinent to the north, Antarctica to the south, the



Malay Peninsula, Indonesia's Sunda Islands, and Australia to the east, and the Arabian Peninsula and



Africa to the west. The ocean is bordered by 12 Asian countries and 15 African countries. Most of the



countries are more relevant in world politics, and the chemistry between them is constantly



influencing world politics. Four important seas in the world�the Arabian Sea, Red Sea, Bay of Bengal,



and Andaman Sea�are located in the Indian Ocean.



Besides, the Gulf of Aden and the Persian Gulf are also located in the Indian Ocean. Important rivers



include the Zambezi River, the confluence of the Tigris and Euphrates, the Shatt Al Arab, the Indus



River, the Ganges River, the Brahmaputra River, and the Irrawaddy River. The Strait of Malacca, the



Strait of Bab al-Mandab in the Gulf of Aden, and the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf continue to



play an important role in world trade. 40 percent of the world's oil supply is transported through the



Strait of Hormuz, 35 percent through the Strait of Malacca, and 8 percent through the Bab al-Mandeb



Strait. About 40% of the world's offshore petroleum and 60% of oil reserves are here. Additionally, it



has 80% diamond, 35% gas, 40% gold, and 60% uranium. So it is with good reason that the role of the



Indian Ocean in the world's economy and politics is immense.So he who will be able to control the



pacific and Indian Ocean will have control over world politics and economy.



There is a saying in international politics: "He who rules the sea, rules the world," because shipping



accounts for roughly 90% of global trade. Alfred Thayer Mahan, a famous naval strategist of the 19th



century, said in his book titled "The Interest of America in Sea Power," "Be it sea trade or naval



power, the world can be controlled if the sea is under control." He stated, "If a country aspires to



be a superpower in the world, it must rule the local seas." China is the world's second-largest



economy. China aspires to be a global superpowertoday. Therefore, it is for good reason that China



will want to expand its absolute dominance in the Pacific and Indian Ocean.



China imports oil and gas from the Middle East which reach eastern China via the Persian Gulf and



Arabian Sea, through the Malacca Strait.China is steadily expanding its footprint in the Indian Ocean



to safeguard the safety of oil supply lines. The United States is also increasing its presence in the



region in order to restore the balance of power and counter China's rise. Following this, the United



States has taken a number of steps over the last few years.



After taking office, Obama unveiled a plan called "Rebalancing to Asia." After coming to power, Trump



named the project after some additions: "Indo-Pacific Strategy." Then, one by one, several military



and economic alliances were formed in the region. Quad, ANZUS, and AUKUS are some such alliances.



After assuming power, Biden released the Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS). The main objective of the Indo-



Pacific Strategy (IPS) is to make the Indo-Pacific region free and open, connected, prosperous,



resilient, and secure.



China's much-talked-about Belt and Road Initiative project will start from Southeast Asia. Southeast



Asia, which belongs to the Indo-Pacific region, is very crucial for China's foreign trade. So it is



with good reason that the United States is increasing its political and economic capabilities in the



region with the aim of reducing China's hegemony. According to the article "Indo Pacific Strategy of



the United States," published in February 2022, US foreign investment in the region is approximately



$900 billion, with approximately 3 million people employed.



There is a term in international politics called Thucydides' trap where it is said that the clash



between established powers and emerging powers is inevitable, since the fall of the Soviet Union, the



United States has been dominating world politics and economics as the single superpower for the past



three decades. China has made significant economic progress in recent years. Politically, China is now



more ambitious than at any time in the past. Many individuals assume that a conflict between China and



the United States is inevitable. It goes without saying that any conflict between China and the United



States will eventually spill over into the Pacific and Indian Oceans. So, naturally, the main wave of



international politics in the coming days will revolve around the Pacific and Indian Oceans. Warship



exercises can stir up the blue waves of the Pacific and Indian oceans.Now it remains to be seen which



power is actually going to exert influence there.



- Afsana Rezoana Sultana, Student, Patuakhali Science and Technology University





