Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 February, 2023, 4:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Freedom of expression or social harmony?

Published : Friday, 3 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Pradosh Mitra

 


The burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden has outraged millions but proponents who vociferously argue

that freedom of expression reigns supreme over everything else, theres nothing wrong. However, the

questionremains: should freedom of expression be allowed/encouraged when it has the potential to

disrupt social cohesion?

From a rational perspective, any act that sows seeds of hate, anger and resentment needs to be

condemned and better still, restrained.
 
Freedom of expression should never be stifled but it needs to be practiced with responsibility.
The person behind the whole event, a far right politician called RasmusPaludan, broke into a tirade

against immigrants, trying to justify his action. Needless to say, the permissive approach by the

Swedish authority will only embolden such acts in the future.

Its no secret that such actions inflame people, working as a motivating factor for extremism fuelled

attacks.

Rasmus being a politician, understands that all too well; perhaps provoking a violent outburst is one

of his key motives.


Will Sweden listen to its Muslim population?

Since religious profiling is deemed unethical in Sweden, the exact number of Muslims cannot be

ascertained but as per Pew Research, its 8.1  per cent of the total population of 10 million.

Reportedly, the newly formed Muslim Nuance Party, slated to run in the upcomingelections in Sweden on

September 11, wants to outlaw Quran burning.

But politics aside, the fact that an action deeply insults and hurts a section of community, should

also be objectively analysed.

Should a government, irrespective of its liberal stance and belief in libertarianism, permit actions

that polarise societies?

The world is already very volatile with strife, economic hardship plus protracted conflicts. The

desecration of the Holy Book at this time only adds to existing woes.

But lets also try to analyse what Rasmus gains from this reprehensible deed. To him, its a right but

of course, he is no child and knows very well that if an obscure leader of a far right party wants to

hog the limelight then the action needs to be radical in nature.

Naturally, theres risk associated with it, but as the belief goes, instant rise to fame or notoriety

requires risky ventures.

Whether he is respected or reviled, the fact remains, people are talking about him, across the globe.
As we see migration surging due to conflict plus slowing down of economies, some developed nations may

want to deter new immigrants.

For obvious reasons, the action of Rasmus will act as a disincentive for those wanting to choose

Sweden.

The new Muslim party in Sweden may compete in the upcoming polls although how much clout they will

have in proscribing demeaning of something held sacred remains a topic of debate.

The many faces of secularism:

Interestingly, despite seeing derogatory comments made against the Prophet (PBUH) along with the

defamation of the Holy Quran, reactions from Muslims in most cases have not been a tit for tat action

with the burning of the Holy Bible or the ransacking of a church.

If we bring the Bangladeshi context, form a very early age, every child is taught to respect persons

from other faiths and thats exactly why, Bangladesh can claim to have relatively better social

harmony.

There have been communal violence here although in a majority of cases, they were either influenced by

events in other nations or,theconsequence of maliciously posted social media messages aimed to create

anarchy.

Also, even in times of communal tensions sparked by social media posts, members of minority

communities under attack were mostly helped by their Muslim neighbours.

Anyway, the bottom line is, in Bangladesh, at school and at the family sphere certain moral lessons

are imparted among which, is that no faith should be undermined or belittled.

Secularism should not only include people from all religions but ensure that each faith is revered

while acts of sacrilege discouraged.

This is where the Western notion of absolute freedom of expression collides with the much moderate

eastern version.

The reason for this can be rooted to the arbitrary abuse of power of the church in the middle ages

when religion was often used as a veneer to cover up machinations and deviant behaviour.

One of the social pillars, which the masses sought to bring down during the French Revolution was the

church which had become a cesspit of intrigue often used to give legitimacy to debauched, tyrannical

monarchs.

Therefore, the tendency of European societies to veer towards a very liberal form of secular ideology

is understandable.

However, these nations need to take into cognizance that they are multi cultural societies where

imposition of one set of values reeks of totalitarianism.

By defending the act of defiling religious scriptures and telling the world that this cannot be

stopped since freedom of expression is inviolable, a set of ideas is being imposed peremptorily.
The overt message seems to be: you should accept it, irrespective of how you feel. Let me conclude by

drawing an analogy with the headscarf row in Iran which has snowballed into a nationwide movement. In

Iran, a woman must cover the head but if someone doesnt then its regarded as a transgression.

However, the crackdown on the nation, which is opposing moral policing,has been denounced by almost

the whole world.

Iran can say, its an internal matter although from a moral and humane angle its not because a rule

cannot be enforced by coercion.

When people are being oppressed, others will have to react and therefore, defaming of a faith must be

condemned because the ramifications can never be a boon for any society.

For Sweden, the countrys image will be tarnished, diplomatic relations with many nations may become

tenuous while the likes of Rasmus will catalyse a disquieting rise of intolerant political forces.
With the world becoming turbulent, the last thing we need is another event threatening social harmony.
Freedom of expression has to be preserved but with an ethical dimension.

-    Pradosh Mitra is a social observer!


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Awareness must to combat Nipah virus
Indo-Pacific region in global politics
Freedom of expression or social harmony?
The revised aim in life for our students
Songs of our lives that inspired us for freedom
Migration likely to be a ‘forever problem’
Looming threat of artificial intelligence
Poultry industry in Bangladesh


Latest News
England announce squads for Bangladesh tour
Japanese younger daughter to stay with father, mother every alternate day
Bangladesh receives 1st instalment of IMF’s $4.7 billion loan: BB spokesperson
BCL activists attack Chhatra Odhikar Parishad activist, says a Parishad member
BRU students clash with outsiders leaves 20 injured
War crimes: Death-row convict Majid arrested in Madaripur
Crisis in LC opening: BB rejects media reports
PM to attend G20 Summit in New Delhi in September
Jaya Ahsan starts 2nd tenure as UNDP goodwill ambassador
PM likely to attend 5th UN Conference on LDCs in Doha next month
Most Read News
Couple burnt to death in gas cylinder explosion in city
Missing Brahmanbaria-2 candidate Asif found in Dhaka
Construction of country's 1st underground metro rail inaugurated
No bar to continue academic activities by Prof Rahmat Ullah: SC
England announce squads for Bangladesh tour
Hajj package: Private cost less than that of govt
12 kg LPG cylinder price raised by Tk 266
'None can do anything by waging movement as people are with AL'
2 kiiled after truck hits another one on Dhaka-M'singh highway
Romanian girl who visited 29 countries riding on bike now in Satkhira
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft