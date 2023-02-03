Freedom of expression or social harmony?







The burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden has outraged millions but proponents who vociferously argue



that freedom of expression reigns supreme over everything else, theres nothing wrong. However, the



questionremains: should freedom of expression be allowed/encouraged when it has the potential to



disrupt social cohesion?



From a rational perspective, any act that sows seeds of hate, anger and resentment needs to be



condemned and better still, restrained.



Freedom of expression should never be stifled but it needs to be practiced with responsibility.

The person behind the whole event, a far right politician called RasmusPaludan, broke into a tirade



against immigrants, trying to justify his action. Needless to say, the permissive approach by the



Swedish authority will only embolden such acts in the future.



Its no secret that such actions inflame people, working as a motivating factor for extremism fuelled



attacks.



Rasmus being a politician, understands that all too well; perhaps provoking a violent outburst is one



of his key motives.





Will Sweden listen to its Muslim population?



Since religious profiling is deemed unethical in Sweden, the exact number of Muslims cannot be



ascertained but as per Pew Research, its 8.1 per cent of the total population of 10 million.



Reportedly, the newly formed Muslim Nuance Party, slated to run in the upcomingelections in Sweden on



September 11, wants to outlaw Quran burning.



But politics aside, the fact that an action deeply insults and hurts a section of community, should



also be objectively analysed.



Should a government, irrespective of its liberal stance and belief in libertarianism, permit actions



that polarise societies?



The world is already very volatile with strife, economic hardship plus protracted conflicts. The



desecration of the Holy Book at this time only adds to existing woes.



But lets also try to analyse what Rasmus gains from this reprehensible deed. To him, its a right but



of course, he is no child and knows very well that if an obscure leader of a far right party wants to



hog the limelight then the action needs to be radical in nature.



Naturally, theres risk associated with it, but as the belief goes, instant rise to fame or notoriety



requires risky ventures.



Whether he is respected or reviled, the fact remains, people are talking about him, across the globe.

As we see migration surging due to conflict plus slowing down of economies, some developed nations may



want to deter new immigrants.



For obvious reasons, the action of Rasmus will act as a disincentive for those wanting to choose



Sweden.



The new Muslim party in Sweden may compete in the upcoming polls although how much clout they will



have in proscribing demeaning of something held sacred remains a topic of debate.



The many faces of secularism:



Interestingly, despite seeing derogatory comments made against the Prophet (PBUH) along with the



defamation of the Holy Quran, reactions from Muslims in most cases have not been a tit for tat action



with the burning of the Holy Bible or the ransacking of a church.



If we bring the Bangladeshi context, form a very early age, every child is taught to respect persons



from other faiths and thats exactly why, Bangladesh can claim to have relatively better social



harmony.



There have been communal violence here although in a majority of cases, they were either influenced by



events in other nations or,theconsequence of maliciously posted social media messages aimed to create



anarchy.



Also, even in times of communal tensions sparked by social media posts, members of minority



communities under attack were mostly helped by their Muslim neighbours.



Anyway, the bottom line is, in Bangladesh, at school and at the family sphere certain moral lessons



are imparted among which, is that no faith should be undermined or belittled.



Secularism should not only include people from all religions but ensure that each faith is revered



while acts of sacrilege discouraged.



This is where the Western notion of absolute freedom of expression collides with the much moderate



eastern version.



The reason for this can be rooted to the arbitrary abuse of power of the church in the middle ages



when religion was often used as a veneer to cover up machinations and deviant behaviour.



One of the social pillars, which the masses sought to bring down during the French Revolution was the



church which had become a cesspit of intrigue often used to give legitimacy to debauched, tyrannical



monarchs.



Therefore, the tendency of European societies to veer towards a very liberal form of secular ideology



is understandable.



However, these nations need to take into cognizance that they are multi cultural societies where



imposition of one set of values reeks of totalitarianism.



By defending the act of defiling religious scriptures and telling the world that this cannot be



stopped since freedom of expression is inviolable, a set of ideas is being imposed peremptorily.

The overt message seems to be: you should accept it, irrespective of how you feel. Let me conclude by



drawing an analogy with the headscarf row in Iran which has snowballed into a nationwide movement. In



Iran, a woman must cover the head but if someone doesnt then its regarded as a transgression.



However, the crackdown on the nation, which is opposing moral policing,has been denounced by almost



the whole world.



Iran can say, its an internal matter although from a moral and humane angle its not because a rule



cannot be enforced by coercion.



When people are being oppressed, others will have to react and therefore, defaming of a faith must be



condemned because the ramifications can never be a boon for any society.



For Sweden, the countrys image will be tarnished, diplomatic relations with many nations may become



tenuous while the likes of Rasmus will catalyse a disquieting rise of intolerant political forces.

With the world becoming turbulent, the last thing we need is another event threatening social harmony.

Freedom of expression has to be preserved but with an ethical dimension.



- Pradosh Mitra is a social observer!



