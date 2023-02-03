Video
Friday, 3 February, 2023
The revised aim in life for our students

Published : Friday, 3 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Abul Hasnat Rubel

Every person has a goal in life that guides their activities. The purpose of our lives needs to be

precise. As a human being, I must distinguish between the power of positivity and the power of

negativity in myself. How conscious I am of awakening the power of positivity within me is crucial.

This awareness will help me develop the discipline to plan work and the ability to coordinate

everything smoothly. When a bus leaves, it has a goal; when a plane leaves, its journey has a specific

goal, this journey of human life also needs to have a specific goal. A sense of responsibility,

passion, and rhythm will come into our lives only if we determine the specific goal of life.


We all want to be successful in life; to be successful, we need to be persistent and relentless in our

work. Most of the time, we can't stick to this task, and that's why we often fail to achieve success

even though we are on the verge of success. What is most necessary to stick to this is to be

persistent and careful with my goal. We should ask ourselves whether the action is in harmony with our

goal or against it in every action we take. If the work favours my goal, then I should do the work

best with maximum attention. Additionally, if the activity contradicts the aim, we should consciously

avoid it. We can follow this method to stick with the goal.


If we ask our new generation or our students about their life goals, they think the answer is a job

that they like or suits them. Job is a part of life goals but what we mean by life goal is a big

thing, a great thing. A job should be compatible with life goals. Whatever job we're in, if our goal

is to get money rather than how can I serve the people around us, our goal has entirely changed. Our

life objectives may change depending on the situation, the person, and the time if it relies on the

work.

What we mean by life goal is from birth to death, towards which I will work throughout my life. How

much I can develop my talent, the power of positivity in my heart, how much I can improve my

behaviour, and this competition should be with myself and not others. How do I react when I see

someone else's good? Do I take it well, or do I feel bad when I see they're good? There can be

different types of goals in different aspects of life, like a goal of what my job will be for my

livelihood, a family goal for my position in the family, how my work will be, and how my relationship

will be with everyone. For my health, I may have a physical goal for what I will do to maintain good

health. They are different goals for different parts of life. Physical fitness and mental tranquillity

are necessary to achieve the goal of life. Physical fitness is dependent on my lifestyle, diet, and

sound sleep. It is essential to acquire the ability to work tirelessly with our bodies to achieve the

goal.

We buy many precious things for our children, but the biggest mistake we make is that we don�t help

them clarify their life purpose. Our goal in life should be big; it is something massive. Because the

magnitude of our physical capacity is enormous, and the power of our mind /thinking is infinite. We

narrow down our goals in life because we do not realize the vastness of the power of our mind and the

power of thought. If we look at the amount of work done by those who are successful in life and those

who are immortal, then we can understand how much work is possible for a person in one life. Poet Kazi

Nazrul Islam, who can be said to have done the work of two or more people in one life, has shown that

it is possible to do this much work in one life. This goal requires trust and faith. Because if I

don't have faith in my ability to reach the goal I want, then I must understand that I haven't set a

goal in life; it is a dream in the sky. That is why, from childhood, we should teach our children how

to set life objectives, develop human traits, and regard themselves as virtuous, friendly, and

trustworthy to those around them.

It is an arduous task to achieve one's life goal. So, no doubt, this journey will be challenging. One

must balance his personal, familial, professional, social, and spiritual lives to achieve his goals.

Success will rely on whether I carry out my duties with the proper work planning at the appropriate

time and in the best way possible. Controlling how well I do the task and if I evaluate it afterward

will enable us to make corrections in the subsequent work. The planning, persistence, review, and

constant repetition of this process will help us move toward our goal. If we can get rid of the

addictions of life, we can achieve the desired happiness, success, peace, and prosperity.
-    Abul Hasnat Rubel, Associate Professor, Department of Physics, Faculty of Science, Jagannath

University


