

The revised aim in life for our students



precise. As a human being, I must distinguish between the power of positivity and the power of



negativity in myself. How conscious I am of awakening the power of positivity within me is crucial.



This awareness will help me develop the discipline to plan work and the ability to coordinate



everything smoothly. When a bus leaves, it has a goal; when a plane leaves, its journey has a specific



goal, this journey of human life also needs to have a specific goal. A sense of responsibility,



passion, and rhythm will come into our lives only if we determine the specific goal of life.





We all want to be successful in life; to be successful, we need to be persistent and relentless in our



work. Most of the time, we can't stick to this task, and that's why we often fail to achieve success



even though we are on the verge of success. What is most necessary to stick to this is to be



persistent and careful with my goal. We should ask ourselves whether the action is in harmony with our



goal or against it in every action we take. If the work favours my goal, then I should do the work



best with maximum attention. Additionally, if the activity contradicts the aim, we should consciously



avoid it. We can follow this method to stick with the goal.





If we ask our new generation or our students about their life goals, they think the answer is a job



that they like or suits them. Job is a part of life goals but what we mean by life goal is a big



thing, a great thing. A job should be compatible with life goals. Whatever job we're in, if our goal



is to get money rather than how can I serve the people around us, our goal has entirely changed. Our



life objectives may change depending on the situation, the person, and the time if it relies on the



work.



What we mean by life goal is from birth to death, towards which I will work throughout my life. How



much I can develop my talent, the power of positivity in my heart, how much I can improve my



behaviour, and this competition should be with myself and not others. How do I react when I see



someone else's good? Do I take it well, or do I feel bad when I see they're good? There can be



different types of goals in different aspects of life, like a goal of what my job will be for my



livelihood, a family goal for my position in the family, how my work will be, and how my relationship



will be with everyone. For my health, I may have a physical goal for what I will do to maintain good



health. They are different goals for different parts of life. Physical fitness and mental tranquillity



are necessary to achieve the goal of life. Physical fitness is dependent on my lifestyle, diet, and



sound sleep. It is essential to acquire the ability to work tirelessly with our bodies to achieve the



goal.



We buy many precious things for our children, but the biggest mistake we make is that we don�t help



them clarify their life purpose. Our goal in life should be big; it is something massive. Because the



magnitude of our physical capacity is enormous, and the power of our mind /thinking is infinite. We



narrow down our goals in life because we do not realize the vastness of the power of our mind and the



power of thought. If we look at the amount of work done by those who are successful in life and those



who are immortal, then we can understand how much work is possible for a person in one life. Poet Kazi



Nazrul Islam, who can be said to have done the work of two or more people in one life, has shown that



it is possible to do this much work in one life. This goal requires trust and faith. Because if I



don't have faith in my ability to reach the goal I want, then I must understand that I haven't set a



goal in life; it is a dream in the sky. That is why, from childhood, we should teach our children how



to set life objectives, develop human traits, and regard themselves as virtuous, friendly, and



trustworthy to those around them.



It is an arduous task to achieve one's life goal. So, no doubt, this journey will be challenging. One



must balance his personal, familial, professional, social, and spiritual lives to achieve his goals.



Success will rely on whether I carry out my duties with the proper work planning at the appropriate



time and in the best way possible. Controlling how well I do the task and if I evaluate it afterward



will enable us to make corrections in the subsequent work. The planning, persistence, review, and



constant repetition of this process will help us move toward our goal. If we can get rid of the



addictions of life, we can achieve the desired happiness, success, peace, and prosperity.

- Abul Hasnat Rubel, Associate Professor, Department of Physics, Faculty of Science, Jagannath



University





�We buy many precious things for our children, but the biggest mistake we make is that we don�t help



them clarify their life purpose. Our goal in life should be big; it is something massive. Because the



magnitude of our physical capacity is enormous, and the power of our mind /thinking is infinite. We



narrow down our goals in life because we do not realize the vastness of the power of our mind and the



power of thought.�

Every person has a goal in life that guides their activities. The purpose of our lives needs to beprecise. As a human being, I must distinguish between the power of positivity and the power ofnegativity in myself. How conscious I am of awakening the power of positivity within me is crucial.This awareness will help me develop the discipline to plan work and the ability to coordinateeverything smoothly. When a bus leaves, it has a goal; when a plane leaves, its journey has a specificgoal, this journey of human life also needs to have a specific goal. A sense of responsibility,passion, and rhythm will come into our lives only if we determine the specific goal of life.We all want to be successful in life; to be successful, we need to be persistent and relentless in ourwork. Most of the time, we can't stick to this task, and that's why we often fail to achieve successeven though we are on the verge of success. What is most necessary to stick to this is to bepersistent and careful with my goal. We should ask ourselves whether the action is in harmony with ourgoal or against it in every action we take. If the work favours my goal, then I should do the workbest with maximum attention. Additionally, if the activity contradicts the aim, we should consciouslyavoid it. We can follow this method to stick with the goal.If we ask our new generation or our students about their life goals, they think the answer is a jobthat they like or suits them. Job is a part of life goals but what we mean by life goal is a bigthing, a great thing. A job should be compatible with life goals. Whatever job we're in, if our goalis to get money rather than how can I serve the people around us, our goal has entirely changed. Ourlife objectives may change depending on the situation, the person, and the time if it relies on thework.What we mean by life goal is from birth to death, towards which I will work throughout my life. Howmuch I can develop my talent, the power of positivity in my heart, how much I can improve mybehaviour, and this competition should be with myself and not others. How do I react when I seesomeone else's good? Do I take it well, or do I feel bad when I see they're good? There can bedifferent types of goals in different aspects of life, like a goal of what my job will be for mylivelihood, a family goal for my position in the family, how my work will be, and how my relationshipwill be with everyone. For my health, I may have a physical goal for what I will do to maintain goodhealth. They are different goals for different parts of life. Physical fitness and mental tranquillityare necessary to achieve the goal of life. Physical fitness is dependent on my lifestyle, diet, andsound sleep. It is essential to acquire the ability to work tirelessly with our bodies to achieve thegoal.We buy many precious things for our children, but the biggest mistake we make is that we don�t helpthem clarify their life purpose. Our goal in life should be big; it is something massive. Because themagnitude of our physical capacity is enormous, and the power of our mind /thinking is infinite. Wenarrow down our goals in life because we do not realize the vastness of the power of our mind and thepower of thought. If we look at the amount of work done by those who are successful in life and thosewho are immortal, then we can understand how much work is possible for a person in one life. Poet KaziNazrul Islam, who can be said to have done the work of two or more people in one life, has shown thatit is possible to do this much work in one life. This goal requires trust and faith. Because if Idon't have faith in my ability to reach the goal I want, then I must understand that I haven't set agoal in life; it is a dream in the sky. That is why, from childhood, we should teach our children howto set life objectives, develop human traits, and regard themselves as virtuous, friendly, andtrustworthy to those around them.It is an arduous task to achieve one's life goal. So, no doubt, this journey will be challenging. Onemust balance his personal, familial, professional, social, and spiritual lives to achieve his goals.Success will rely on whether I carry out my duties with the proper work planning at the appropriatetime and in the best way possible. Controlling how well I do the task and if I evaluate it afterwardwill enable us to make corrections in the subsequent work. The planning, persistence, review, andconstant repetition of this process will help us move toward our goal. If we can get rid of theaddictions of life, we can achieve the desired happiness, success, peace, and prosperity.- Abul Hasnat Rubel, Associate Professor, Department of Physics, Faculty of Science, JagannathUniversity�We buy many precious things for our children, but the biggest mistake we make is that we don�t helpthem clarify their life purpose. Our goal in life should be big; it is something massive. Because themagnitude of our physical capacity is enormous, and the power of our mind /thinking is infinite. Wenarrow down our goals in life because we do not realize the vastness of the power of our mind and thepower of thought.�