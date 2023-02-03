Video
Published : Friday, 3 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Syed Badiuzzaman

Songs of our lives that inspired us for freedom

Songs of our lives that inspired us for freedom

Music is power. It helps people feel, heal, connect, comfort as well as revitalize themselves. But

that is only a narrow definition of music. The power of music is much broader than that. Aside from

simply entertaining people, music has also played a pivotal role in inspiring generation after

generation of people around the world for a greater cause.

There are some timeless songs that created awareness among the common people of various countries

about their rights and obligations in critical times of their lives and inspired them for freedom.

During the 1971 Liberation War of Bangladesh, Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra (The Radio Centre of

Independent Bengal) played many such songs that inspired Bengalis of what was then East Pakistan for

their independence.

Among those songs, the best was by far the one that was sung by singer Apel Mahmood who was also a

valiant freedom fighter � �Mora Ekti Phulke Bachabo Bole Juddho Kori (We Fight for Saving a Flower).�

This wartime hit song, written by Bengali lyricist and poet Gobinda Halder and composed by Apel

Mahmood himself, played over and over on radio throughout the Liberation War in 1971 inspiring

millions of young people across the country to join the war.     
However, the �Ekusher Gaan (The Song of Twenty-first)� popularly known as �Amar Bhaiyer R�kte Rangano

Ekushe Februari (My Brothers� Blood-spattered 21st February)� is a song that stood out as a timeless

piece of music stirring up the entire Bengali nation. This song is very close to the heart of every

Bengali and certainly the No. 1 patriotic and motivational music which is literally sung by millions

of people at dawn every February 21 commemorating the sacrifices of the martyrs of the 1952 Language

Movement.    

Written by legendary journalist, columnist and poet Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury, the song was first

composed by Abdul Latif and later recomposed by music legend Altaf Mahmud. The small song of only 30

lyrics has left a big influence on the whole nation. Since its first composition after the 1952

Language Movement, this song has been collectively sung by Bengalis as a chorus on every February 21

recalling the martyrdom of the fallen heroes and keeping alive the spirit for which they laid down

their lives.

In Bangladesh, the day begins right from the very first minute of February 21. Endless streamsof

barefoot marchers -- men, women and young and old -- from all walks of life keep proceeding at a

snail�s pace to the Central Shaheed Minar (LanguageMartyrs� Monument) in the heart of the capital. And

they come from all directions holding flowers, floral bouquets and wreaths and softly singing the most

famous song of Bengalis to pay their respect to the language martyrs -- a scene repeated in every town

and city across the country throughout the day.

The annual rendition of the song has become a cultural ritual of Bangladesh. Besides serving as a

rolling reminder for recalling the sacrifices of four fallen heroes who demanded that the majority-

spoken Bengali be the official language of what was thenEast Pakistan, the immortal song created

awareness among the people about the dignity of the mother tongue and their fundamental rights. The

timeless track mobilized the masses, instilled in them a sense of patriotism and inspired the Bengali

nation for its ultimate freedom.  

During a 1995 interview with me in the American city of Boston, Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury said he wrote

this song as a poem �on the impulse of the moment.� Only the first of five stanzas of his poem -- just

30 lyrics -- has been given tune making it an immortal song of the Bengali nation. Legendary musician,

cultural activist and martyred freedom fighter Altaf Mahmud recomposed the track for a 1969 movie of

famous filmmaker Zahir Raihan called �Jibon Theke Neya (Taken From Life).� This version of the song

made it more appealing to the people. And thus it has become the official tune and has been playing

eversince.  

Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury�s �Ekusher Gaan (The Song of Twenty-first)� which is also called by many people

the �Second National Anthem� of Bangladesh has a striking similarity to American writer and civil

rights activist James Weldon Johnson�s �Lift Every Voice and Sing.�  It was also first written as a

poem in 1900 and five years later his brother James Rosamond Johnson converted it into a stirring

melody. Often described as the �Black National Anthem,� this 121-year-old hymn remains as popular as

ever in the 21st century.

Johnson used the word �lift� in his song with a message of resilience and courage calling upon voices

to join together in the �harmonies of liberty� and to �march on till victory is won.� He asked people

to �sing a song full of the faith that the dark past has taught us� and also �sing a song full of the

hope that the present has brought us.� James Weldon Johnson who died in 1938 was also a leader of the

National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in America. He established his

reputation as a writer during the Harlem Renaissance for his poems, novels and anthologies.  

The 1968 �Revolution� is another famous protest song of English rock band The Beatles. Inspired by the

Vietnam War protests in the 1960s, the song was the first major political statement from John Lennon.

The song was written by Lennon and credited to Lennon-McCartney partnership. With his lyrics, Lennon

expressed his sympathy with the need for social change and �Revolution� received praise from many

music critics. While studying Transcendental Meditation in Rishikesh, India, Lennon began writing the

song there and completed it in England in May 1966.   

And the 1980 �Redemption� sung by Jamaican singer Bob Marley is a globally popular track that stirred

up people and inspired them for freedom. Marley was motivated by civil rights activist Marcus Garvey

who wrote in 1937: �We are going to emancipate ourselves from mental slavery because whilst others

might free the body, none but ourselves can free the mind.� In his song, Bob Marley sang: �Emancipate

yourself from mental slavery, none but ourselves can free our minds.� �Redemption� is one of the best

songs of freedom ever written and still sung for solidarity in times of strife.

But for Bangladesh, the �Ekusher Gaan (The Song of Twenty-first)� remains the all-time favorite. This

is a priceless gift to the Bengali nation. No other song has ever influenced the people as much as

this song has done. It wakes up an entire nation at dawn every February 21 and brings it to the

Shaheed Minars (Martyrs� Monuments) for paying tribute to those who showed us the path to freedom.

This timeless track is, indeed, the �Second National Anthem� of Bangladesh. Thanks to the two patriots

for giving us this precious present.

-    The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun as a guest

columnist


