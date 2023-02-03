Video
Electricity price

Published : Friday, 3 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

Dear Sir
The government could have reduced the subsidy pressure by being cost-effective without increasing the

price of electricity. No doubt, corruption plays a key role in the price hike of electricity.

Similarly, if the government had arranged for extraction of gas stored in the country, then there

would have been no need to increase the price of gas. The government has adopted a strategy to

increase revenue by increasing prices instead of being cost-effective. It will have a negative impact

on agricultural and industrial production. As a result, the prices will increase. And common people

who use electricity at home will face more crisis. Electricity theft will also increase.

Ashikujaman Syed,
Research Assistant,
Bioinformatics Research Lab,
Centre for Research Innovation and Development (CRID),


« PreviousNext »

