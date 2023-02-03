Electricity price

Dear Sir

The government could have reduced the subsidy pressure by being cost-effective without increasing the



price of electricity. No doubt, corruption plays a key role in the price hike of electricity.



Similarly, if the government had arranged for extraction of gas stored in the country, then there



would have been no need to increase the price of gas. The government has adopted a strategy to



increase revenue by increasing prices instead of being cost-effective. It will have a negative impact



on agricultural and industrial production. As a result, the prices will increase. And common people



who use electricity at home will face more crisis. Electricity theft will also increase.



Ashikujaman Syed,

Research Assistant,

Bioinformatics Research Lab,

Centre for Research Innovation and Development (CRID),







