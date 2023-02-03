Video
Home Editorial

Time, cost overruns mega projects - a fait accompli

Published : Friday, 3 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

The fact that our failure in on time completion of mega projects has become a routine cannot be denied

at all. A lead news report published in this daily on extra time and cost of countrys 5 mega projects

once more confirmed the fait accompli.

Projects as the Padma Bridge, Karnaphuli Tunnel, Dhaka Elevated Expressway, Bus Rapid Transit and

Metrorail projects have markedly missed their respective deadlines - demanding extra time and cost are

also some glaring examples.  Though the original estimated cost of these projects was Tk 45,848cr, it

has now almost doubled at Tk85, 952cr in phases.

If we look at the history of one such project, we will have a clear idea behind this situation. The

Karnaphuli Tunnel project that was passed 8 years back in 2015 at an estimated cost of Tk 8, 446cr was

planned to have been completed in November 2020.

However , the failure in starting the work in time in 2018 increased the project cost by Tk 10,374cr

with a time extension stretching far to the end of this year. Lately, this project time has been

extended to one more year (December 31, 2023) incurring an extra cost of Tk 315cr.

The allegations including negligence in duty, defects in design, and lack of proper feasibility study

have been cited in connection to project delay- some key factors, we have repeatedly penned in our

earlier editorials.

Most importantly, our Prime Minister herself has expressed sheer discontent on such delay in

implementing projects on time.

However, inept handling of projects only exposes lack of professionalism and short sightedness of

those involved at the centre of policymaking. Their failure to complete any mega project in apple pie

order is ultimately not only causing common people suffer in the long run, but also serves a group of

unscrupulous contractors with undue favour.

If such monetary and time extension of projects continues unabated the country that has been forced

into austerity measures following internal and external crises erupted from recent pandemic and Russia

Ukraine war - will no doubt fall out of the frying pan into fire.

We fear if the identified problems that lie at the very root of delay in project completion are not

addressed urgently with due political goodwill on time completion of some these projects may still

remain a far cry despite revision of project costs.

These mentioned projects overrunning cost and time are sheer disregard shown to tax payers hard

earned money.

The government must, therefore, put in place a strong accountability mechanism and ensure that

projects are properly planned and handled with professionalism at the policy making level. And there

is no alternative to plugging in all legal loopholes that ultimately reward the culprits.


