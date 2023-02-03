620 students of 110  instts get scholarship in Sirajganj



Khaza Mozammel Haque Foundation awarded scholarship to 620 students of 110 institutions of Sirajganj



Zilla.



Khaza Tipu Sultan, Chairman of the foundation, handed over cash scholarship to the students at the



Alhaj Siddique High School ground in Belkuchi of Sirajganj district.



Sirajganj District Commissioner Mir Mahbubur Rahman presided over the programme.



Apart from awarding scholarships, cultural programmes were also organized with the participation of



students.



Among other Police Super Arifur Rahman Mandal, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Anisur Rahman, Zilla



Education Officer Kazi Salim Ullah and Officer-in-Charge of Belkuchi thana Md Aslam Hossain spoke at



the programme.