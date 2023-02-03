|
620 students of 110 instts get scholarship in Sirajganj
Khaza Mozammel Haque Foundation awarded scholarship to 620 students of 110 institutions of Sirajganj
Zilla.
Khaza Tipu Sultan, Chairman of the foundation, handed over cash scholarship to the students at the
Alhaj Siddique High School ground in Belkuchi of Sirajganj district.
Sirajganj District Commissioner Mir Mahbubur Rahman presided over the programme.
Apart from awarding scholarships, cultural programmes were also organized with the participation of
students.
Among other Police Super Arifur Rahman Mandal, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Anisur Rahman, Zilla
Education Officer Kazi Salim Ullah and Officer-in-Charge of Belkuchi thana Md Aslam Hossain spoke at
the programme.