Goods worth Tk 131 crore seized in January: BGB

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Thursday said they seized goods, arms, and drugs worth Tk130.63 crore in



January.



The seized items include 523,268 yaba pills, 3.169kg crystal meth, 14,617 bottles of Phensedyl, 22,728



bottles of foreign liquor, 133 litres of local liquor, 5,229 cans of beer, 2,501kg hemp, 8.832kg



heroin, 19,289 stimulant injections, 10,947 Eskuf syrups, and 905 bottles of MkDil/Cofidil, Shariful



Islam, public relations officer of the BGB headquarters, said.



Also, 31.628kg gold, 6.061kg silver, 162,109 cosmetics, 22,510 imitation jewellery, 10,789 sarees,



5,763 three-piece sets, blankets and shirt pieces; 2,712 pieces of readymade garments, 3,386 cubic



feet of timber, 3,942kg Indian tea, 86,714kg coal, 1,074kg pesticide, two touchstone idols, 79



motorcycles, seven cars, 13 pickup vans, 20 CNG and battery-run auto-rickshaws were also seized.

The seized arms include two pistols, 22 guns, 130 rounds of ammunition, one mortar shell and 60mm



mortar ammunition.



Also, legal action was taken against 198 smugglers, 52 Bangladesh nationals as well as seven Indian



nationals for illegally crossing the border, Shariful said. UNB

