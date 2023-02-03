Dhaka airport to remain shut for 5 hours every night for 2 months

The runways at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka will remain closed for five hours



every night from February 3 to April 2 this year due to renovation work of the runway lighting system.

During this period, the flights take-off and landing will remain suspended from 2:00am to 7:00am every



night, according to a notice of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB).



Dhaka airport's Executive Director Group Captain Muhammad Kamrul Islam said, "We had seven to eight



flights during this period, which were often diverted due to the winter weather. It disrupts flight



operations. These flights have been shifted to other times of the day for the time being for



renovation works."



The CAAB has taken the initiative to upgrade the Instrument Landing System (ILS) of Dhaka, Chattogram,



Sylhet and Cox's Bazar, so that flights can land even amid dense fog.



