Friday, 3 February, 2023, 4:09 AM
Home Back Page

Zero piracy in Ctg Port

Published : Friday, 3 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 2: Piracy has been reduced to zero at the outer anchorage of Chattogram Port.
In 2021 and 2022, the port saw zero piracy.

According to a report of Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery Against

Ships in Asia (RECAAP) 81 incidents of piracy took place on the waters of Asian in 2021, five in

India, 12 in Indonesia, one in Malaysia, 12 in the Philippines, two in Vietnam and 49 in Malacca and

Singapore.

Chattogram port's image has improved due to effective steps taken by Bangladesh Navy and Bangladesh

Coast Guard.

Chhatogram Port Authority (CPA) Secretary Muhammad Omar Faruk said that two patrol boats had been

handed over to the Bangladesh Coast Guard.

CPA procured two more patrol boats for use by its security department, he said.
In 1994, the government created Bangladesh Coast Guard to guard  12,600 square km of Bangladesh

territorial waters.

In 2004, the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) recommended to the CPA to use International

Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code.

In 2016, CPA adopted the ISPS code.

CPA installed 1,250 CCTV Cameras in the port's restricted area.

The CPA is also using Clinical Trial Management Software (CTMS) to be more efficient in taking

consistent decisions.

The ISPS Code, a risk management system, enables detection and deterrence of security threats in the

international framework, facilitates s collection and exchange of security information, provides a

methodology for assessing security, ensures that adequate security measures are in place.  

A team of the United States Coast Guard visited Chattogram Port on January 31 and held a meeting with

CPA Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan.

It expressed satisfaction over the improvement of security system of Chattogram Port.

According to RECAAP's report  on December 12, 2020, a group of 10 armed men boarded the Bridgewater

80, a supply vessel of Singapore, in the western part of Kutubdia and robbed two drums of hydraulic

oil and hose pipes.

This was the last occurrence of robbery in Chattogram port, says the report.



« PreviousNext »

