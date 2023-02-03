Zero piracy in Ctg Port

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 2: Piracy has been reduced to zero at the outer anchorage of Chattogram Port.

In 2021 and 2022, the port saw zero piracy.



According to a report of Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery Against



Ships in Asia (RECAAP) 81 incidents of piracy took place on the waters of Asian in 2021, five in



India, 12 in Indonesia, one in Malaysia, 12 in the Philippines, two in Vietnam and 49 in Malacca and



Singapore.



Chattogram port's image has improved due to effective steps taken by Bangladesh Navy and Bangladesh



Coast Guard.



Chhatogram Port Authority (CPA) Secretary Muhammad Omar Faruk said that two patrol boats had been



handed over to the Bangladesh Coast Guard.



CPA procured two more patrol boats for use by its security department, he said.

In 1994, the government created Bangladesh Coast Guard to guard 12,600 square km of Bangladesh



territorial waters.



In 2004, the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) recommended to the CPA to use International



Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code.



In 2016, CPA adopted the ISPS code.



CPA installed 1,250 CCTV Cameras in the port's restricted area.



The CPA is also using Clinical Trial Management Software (CTMS) to be more efficient in taking



consistent decisions.



The ISPS Code, a risk management system, enables detection and deterrence of security threats in the



international framework, facilitates s collection and exchange of security information, provides a



methodology for assessing security, ensures that adequate security measures are in place.



A team of the United States Coast Guard visited Chattogram Port on January 31 and held a meeting with



CPA Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan.



It expressed satisfaction over the improvement of security system of Chattogram Port.



According to RECAAP's report on December 12, 2020, a group of 10 armed men boarded the Bridgewater



80, a supply vessel of Singapore, in the western part of Kutubdia and robbed two drums of hydraulic



oil and hose pipes.



This was the last occurrence of robbery in Chattogram port, says the report.

