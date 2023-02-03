|
BD-Japanese Child Lina to stay with each parent every alternate day
|
The younger daughter Nakano Laila Lina of Bangladeshi-Japanese couple would stay one day with her
mother and another day with her father till hearing on appeal which is scheduled to be held on
February 16.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid passed the order on Thursday on the basis of the prayers
of both sides of the estranged couple Bangladesh-born US Citizen Imran Sharif and Japanese citizen
Eriko Nakano.
On Thursday Gulshan police produced the younger child Lina, 9, before the court and sought decision
regarding Lina's custody.
In the chamber, the Magistrate discussion with Lina upon the girls' request, the judge said she wanted
to stay "either with the father or the victim support centre."
"She [Lina] doesn't want to go to Japan, but didn't say she doesn't want to stay with her mother."
On the other hand, the elder girl Nakano Jasmine Malika, 11 would stay with mother as per family
court's order.
Dhaka Family Court on January 29 granted custody of two Japan born two girls- Malika and Lina to their
mother Japanese citizen Eriko Nakano. But after the court's order, Imran Sharif allegedly went into
hiding with the younger daughter Lina.