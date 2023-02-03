Video
BD-Japanese Child Lina to stay with each parent every alternate day

Published : Friday, 3 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Court Correspondent

The younger daughter Nakano Laila Lina of Bangladeshi-Japanese couple would stay one day with her

mother and another day with her  father till hearing on appeal which is scheduled to be held on

February 16.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid passed the order on Thursday on the basis of the prayers

of both sides of the estranged couple Bangladesh-born US Citizen Imran Sharif and Japanese citizen

Eriko Nakano.

On Thursday Gulshan police produced the younger child Lina, 9, before the court and sought decision

regarding Lina's custody.
 
In the chamber, the Magistrate discussion with Lina upon the girls' request, the judge said she wanted

to stay "either with the father or the victim support centre."

"She [Lina] doesn't want to go to Japan, but didn't say she doesn't want to stay with her mother."
On the other hand, the elder girl Nakano Jasmine Malika, 11 would stay with mother as per family

court's order.

Dhaka Family Court on January 29 granted custody of two Japan born two girls- Malika and Lina to their

mother Japanese citizen Eriko Nakano. But after the court's order, Imran Sharif allegedly went into

hiding with the younger daughter Lina.


