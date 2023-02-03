Police move underway to dispose off cases against Hefajat leaders



The police have taken the initiative to speedily dispose of 203 cases filed against the activists of



Hefajat-e Islam, a Qawmi madrasa-based organisation of Bangladesh.



At least 10 leaders of Hefajat were granted bail in one month.

They will be released anytime, said Hefajat's leaders.



But, Maulana Mamunul Haque, a former Joint Secretary General of Hefazat Islam, would not be released



now as no positive attitude of the government was found about freeing him on bail.

This happened as he embarrasses the government with his utterances.



The police filed a case against Mamunul Haque with Sonargaon police station in Narayanganj, on the



allegation that he had raped Jannat Ara Jharna.



Mamunul Haque says that Jannat Ara is his second wife.



The police sued him under Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.



According to the case docket, Jharna met Mamunul in 2005 as he was a close friend of her former



husband Maulana Shahidul Islam. Before meeting Mamunul, the couple was leading happy life.



On May 5, 2013, the leaders and activists of Hefajat-e Islam gathered at Shapla Square at Motijheel.

On that day violence occurred across the capital and spread to seven districts including



Narayanganj, Bagerhat, Brahmanbaria.



Over these incidents, 53 cases were filed in seven districts including Dhaka

Out of 53 cases, 49 cases are pending.



On March 26, 2021, Hefazat leaders and activists clashed with the Awami League and the police in the



Baitul Mukarram National Mosque area in the capital.



At least 154 cases were filed against Hefajat men and at least 1,230 people, 30 of them top Hefajat



leaders including Mamunul Haque.



According to the police headquarters, 203 cases of violence are still pending against Hefajat leaders.

A central leader of Hefazat told the daily Observer that at a meeting with high officials of the



government on December 17, a Hefajat delegation of 11 members led by Senior Naib Amir Maulana



Muhammad Yahya took part.



The meeting lasted for about 70 minutes. Several demands were discussed in the meeting including



proposals to the Prime Minister to release the leaders by withdrawing cases and also madrassa



education.



A senior officer of the police headquarters said verbal instructions have been received to settle the



cases against the Hefajat-e Islam.



