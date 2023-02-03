Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 February, 2023, 4:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Police move underway to dispose off cases against Hefajat leaders

Published : Friday, 3 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Mamunur Rashid


The police have taken the initiative to speedily dispose of 203 cases filed against the activists of

Hefajat-e Islam, a Qawmi madrasa-based organisation of Bangladesh.
 
At least 10 leaders of Hefajat were granted bail in  one month.
They will be released anytime, said Hefajat's leaders.

But, Maulana Mamunul Haque, a former Joint Secretary General of Hefazat Islam, would not be  released

now as no positive attitude of the government was found about freeing him on bail.
This happened as he embarrasses the government with his utterances.

The police filed a case against Mamunul Haque  with Sonargaon police station in Narayanganj, on the

allegation that he had raped Jannat Ara Jharna.

Mamunul Haque says that Jannat Ara is his second wife.

The police sued him under Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.

According to the case docket, Jharna met Mamunul in 2005 as he was a close friend of her former

husband Maulana Shahidul Islam. Before meeting Mamunul, the couple was leading happy life.

On May 5, 2013, the leaders and activists of Hefajat-e Islam gathered at Shapla Square at Motijheel.
On that day violence occurred across the capital and  spread  to seven districts including

Narayanganj, Bagerhat, Brahmanbaria.
 
Over these incidents, 53 cases were filed in seven districts including Dhaka
Out of 53 cases, 49 cases are pending.

On March 26, 2021, Hefazat leaders and activists clashed with the Awami League and the police in the

Baitul Mukarram National Mosque area in the capital.

At least 154 cases were filed against Hefajat men and at least 1,230 people, 30 of them top Hefajat

leaders including Mamunul Haque.

According to the police headquarters, 203 cases of violence are still pending against Hefajat leaders.
A central leader of Hefazat told the daily Observer that at a meeting with high officials of the

government  on December 17, a Hefajat delegation of 11 members led by Senior Naib Amir Maulana

Muhammad Yahya took part.

The meeting lasted for about 70 minutes. Several demands were discussed in the meeting including

proposals to the Prime Minister to release the leaders by withdrawing cases and also madrassa

education.

A senior officer of the police headquarters said verbal instructions have been received to settle the

cases against the Hefajat-e Islam.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Zero piracy in Ctg Port
BD-Japanese Child Lina to stay with each parent every alternate day
Police move underway to dispose off cases against Hefajat leaders
Cricketer Al-Amin charged over torturing his wife
None can save nation with sanctions if we don’t stand up: Fakhrul
BNP suffers inner pain seeing govt’s success: Quader
BD likely to sign MoUs with Argentina during Cafiero’s visit
BD’s Nur Khan wins US Global HR Defenders award


Latest News
England announce squads for Bangladesh tour
Japanese younger daughter to stay with father, mother every alternate day
Bangladesh receives 1st instalment of IMF’s $4.7 billion loan: BB spokesperson
BCL activists attack Chhatra Odhikar Parishad activist, says a Parishad member
BRU students clash with outsiders leaves 20 injured
War crimes: Death-row convict Majid arrested in Madaripur
Crisis in LC opening: BB rejects media reports
PM to attend G20 Summit in New Delhi in September
Jaya Ahsan starts 2nd tenure as UNDP goodwill ambassador
PM likely to attend 5th UN Conference on LDCs in Doha next month
Most Read News
Couple burnt to death in gas cylinder explosion in city
Missing Brahmanbaria-2 candidate Asif found in Dhaka
Construction of country's 1st underground metro rail inaugurated
No bar to continue academic activities by Prof Rahmat Ullah: SC
England announce squads for Bangladesh tour
12 kg LPG cylinder price raised by Tk 266
Hajj package: Private cost less than that of govt
'None can do anything by waging movement as people are with AL'
2 kiiled after truck hits another one on Dhaka-M'singh highway
Romanian girl who visited 29 countries riding on bike now in Satkhira
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft