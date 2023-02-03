Cricketer Al-Amin charged over torturing his wife

Police on Thursday submitted charge sheet against cricketer Al-Amin Hossain in a case filed over



torturing his wife and demanding dowry .



Mirpur Police Inspector Md Sohel Rana, also the investigation officer of the case, submitted the



charge sheet against Al-Amin before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court in Dhaka.

Later Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ataullah passed an order to transfer the case to Dhaka Women and



Children Repression PreventionTribunal-8.



On September 6 last year, the High Court granted eight weeks' anticipatory bail to Al-Amin after he



surrendered before it in the case.



National cricketer Al-Amin's wife Ishrat Jahan filed the complaint with Mirpur Police Station on



September 1 the same year alleging that Al-Amin tortured and physically abused her for dowry of Tk 20



lakh.



