|
Cricketer Al-Amin charged over torturing his wife
|
Police on Thursday submitted charge sheet against cricketer Al-Amin Hossain in a case filed over
torturing his wife and demanding dowry .
Mirpur Police Inspector Md Sohel Rana, also the investigation officer of the case, submitted the
charge sheet against Al-Amin before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court in Dhaka.
Later Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ataullah passed an order to transfer the case to Dhaka Women and
Children Repression PreventionTribunal-8.
On September 6 last year, the High Court granted eight weeks' anticipatory bail to Al-Amin after he
surrendered before it in the case.
National cricketer Al-Amin's wife Ishrat Jahan filed the complaint with Mirpur Police Station on
September 1 the same year alleging that Al-Amin tortured and physically abused her for dowry of Tk 20
lakh.