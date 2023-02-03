

None can save nation with sanctions if we don’t stand up: Fakhrul



intellectuals to raise their voices for a change as no one from outside will come with sanctions to



protect the nation from misrule.



Speaking at a discussion, he demanded the government immediately cancel the new textbooks of the



National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) that contain errors, distortion of history, and



misinformation.



The leader accused the government of developing low-quality and error-ridden textbooks for making a



subservient and failed nation, and called upon the teachers of the country to raise their voices



unitedly for the cancellation of the error-filled textbooks.



"The main thing now is that we must stand up. Otherwise, no one will protect you. No one from outside



will come and protect you with sanctions. No one will create something new for you. As long as the



educated people and the intellectuals won't come up with resistance, we won't get rid of (misrule), he



said.



The BNP and the University Teachers Association of Bangladesh (UTAB) jointly arranged the discussion



titled 'Imprudent Curriculum and Poor-Quality Textbooks: Blueprint for Destruction of the Country's



History, Tradition and Culture' at Dhaka Reporters' Unity.



Fakhrul alleged that the new textbooks are filled with errors, wrong history, and information. "These



books are being taught to the new generation of children�This government is systematically working to



create a submissive and failed nation."



He also bemoaned that educated people are not strongly protesting against textbook errors. "Why am I



not standing up today to protect my identity, my independence, my heritage, and my culture? We must



raise our voices. The protests should be spread across the country." �UNB



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday urged the educated people andintellectuals to raise their voices for a change as no one from outside will come with sanctions toprotect the nation from misrule.Speaking at a discussion, he demanded the government immediately cancel the new textbooks of theNational Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) that contain errors, distortion of history, andmisinformation.The leader accused the government of developing low-quality and error-ridden textbooks for making asubservient and failed nation, and called upon the teachers of the country to raise their voicesunitedly for the cancellation of the error-filled textbooks."The main thing now is that we must stand up. Otherwise, no one will protect you. No one from outsidewill come and protect you with sanctions. No one will create something new for you. As long as theeducated people and the intellectuals won't come up with resistance, we won't get rid of (misrule), hesaid.The BNP and the University Teachers Association of Bangladesh (UTAB) jointly arranged the discussiontitled 'Imprudent Curriculum and Poor-Quality Textbooks: Blueprint for Destruction of the Country'sHistory, Tradition and Culture' at Dhaka Reporters' Unity.Fakhrul alleged that the new textbooks are filled with errors, wrong history, and information. "Thesebooks are being taught to the new generation of children�This government is systematically working tocreate a submissive and failed nation."He also bemoaned that educated people are not strongly protesting against textbook errors. "Why am Inot standing up today to protect my identity, my independence, my heritage, and my culture? We mustraise our voices. The protests should be spread across the country." �UNB