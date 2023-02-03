Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 February, 2023, 4:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

None can save nation with sanctions if we don’t stand up: Fakhrul

Published : Friday, 3 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

None can save nation with sanctions if we don’t stand up: Fakhrul

None can save nation with sanctions if we don’t stand up: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday urged the educated people and

intellectuals to raise their voices for a change as no one from outside will come with sanctions to

protect the nation from misrule.

Speaking at a discussion, he demanded the government immediately cancel the new textbooks of the

National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) that contain errors, distortion of history, and

misinformation.

The leader accused the government of developing low-quality and error-ridden textbooks for making a

subservient and failed nation, and called upon the teachers of the country to raise their voices

unitedly for the cancellation of the error-filled textbooks.

"The main thing now is that we must stand up. Otherwise, no one will protect you. No one from outside

will come and protect you with sanctions. No one will create something new for you. As long as the

educated people and the intellectuals won't come up with resistance, we won't get rid of (misrule), he

said.

The BNP and the University Teachers Association of Bangladesh (UTAB) jointly arranged the discussion

titled 'Imprudent Curriculum and Poor-Quality Textbooks: Blueprint for Destruction of the Country's

History, Tradition and Culture' at Dhaka Reporters' Unity.

Fakhrul alleged that the new textbooks are filled with errors, wrong history, and information. "These

books are being taught to the new generation of children�This government is systematically working to

create a submissive and failed nation."

He also bemoaned that educated people are not strongly protesting against textbook errors. "Why am I

not standing up today to protect my identity, my independence, my heritage, and my culture? We must

raise our voices. The protests should be spread across the country."    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Zero piracy in Ctg Port
BD-Japanese Child Lina to stay with each parent every alternate day
Police move underway to dispose off cases against Hefajat leaders
Cricketer Al-Amin charged over torturing his wife
None can save nation with sanctions if we don’t stand up: Fakhrul
BNP suffers inner pain seeing govt’s success: Quader
BD likely to sign MoUs with Argentina during Cafiero’s visit
BD’s Nur Khan wins US Global HR Defenders award


Latest News
England announce squads for Bangladesh tour
Japanese younger daughter to stay with father, mother every alternate day
Bangladesh receives 1st instalment of IMF’s $4.7 billion loan: BB spokesperson
BCL activists attack Chhatra Odhikar Parishad activist, says a Parishad member
BRU students clash with outsiders leaves 20 injured
War crimes: Death-row convict Majid arrested in Madaripur
Crisis in LC opening: BB rejects media reports
PM to attend G20 Summit in New Delhi in September
Jaya Ahsan starts 2nd tenure as UNDP goodwill ambassador
PM likely to attend 5th UN Conference on LDCs in Doha next month
Most Read News
Couple burnt to death in gas cylinder explosion in city
Missing Brahmanbaria-2 candidate Asif found in Dhaka
Construction of country's 1st underground metro rail inaugurated
No bar to continue academic activities by Prof Rahmat Ullah: SC
England announce squads for Bangladesh tour
12 kg LPG cylinder price raised by Tk 266
Hajj package: Private cost less than that of govt
'None can do anything by waging movement as people are with AL'
2 kiiled after truck hits another one on Dhaka-M'singh highway
Romanian girl who visited 29 countries riding on bike now in Satkhira
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft