BNP suffers inner pain seeing govt’s success: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Thursday



said BNP is "burning with agony in heart" witnessing the success of the government.



"BNP is suffering from inner pain after seeing various developments of the government one after



another," he said while addressing a function to unveil the plaque for the inauguration of the



construction work of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line-1 at Sector 4 at Purbachal in Rupganj of



Narayanganj district.



Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the construction work of the country's first-ever



underground Metro Rail there.



Textile and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi (Birpratik), Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul



Islam, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh IWAMA Kiminori, Road Transport and Highways Division



Secretary A B M Amin Ullah Nuri and Managing Director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) M



A N Siddique were present.



Obaidul Quader said: "Development has just started and it will continue. Seeing these development



projects such as Padma Bridge, Metrorail, Bangabandhu Tunnel, Ural Setu, inauguration of 100 Bridges



and 100 highways, the opposition parties are suffering from inner pain."



The AL general secretary said BNP cannot tolerate development issues like Rooppur, Matarbari, Payra



and Rampal power plants and victory of maritime boundary and the victory in border of the country.



Describing the issues of fall of the government on December 10 and the arrival of Tarique Rahman as



fake, he instructed the party leaders and workers to get prepared for the next election. BSS



