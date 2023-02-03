BD likely to sign MoUs with Argentina during Cafiero’s visit

Bangladesh and Argentina are likely to sign one or more Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) during the



Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Andres Cafiero's visit to Dhaka on February 27.



"A formal announcement regarding the opening of Argentina's Mission in Dhaka is likely to come during



the Argentine Foreign Minister's visit," spokesperson at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Seheli Sabrin



told reports at a weekly briefing on Thursday, that the Argentine Foreign Minister will hopefully



visit Bangladesh on February 27.



She told reporters that Bangladesh sees scopes to work closely with the Latin American countries on



multiple fronts including trade and investment, however, the maiden visit of the Argentine Foreign



Minister Santiago Andres Cafiero's is part of Dhaka's efforts to diversify and deepen the relations.

The Argentine Foreign Minister will meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul



Momen and the leaders of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries during his



stay in Bangladesh.



"You are aware that a new dimension has recently been added in terms of Bangladesh's diplomatic



relations with the Latin American countries," she added.



Earlier, Foreign Minister Momen said his Argentine counterpart Santiago Andres Cafiero will be in



Dhaka on a two-day official visit in February - as the two sides want to strengthen ties in the coming



days.



"I have invited him. He (Argentine foreign minister) will come. I told him to bring Lionel Messi with



him," Momen told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, adding that it will be a plus for



Bangladesh if Argentina opens a mission in Bangladesh.



Asked whether Messi is coming, the Ministry spokesperson said there is no such confirmation yet. "We



will let you know if we get any confirmation through the relevant ministry."



"We hope we will open a Bangladesh Mission in Argentina in future," Foreign Minister Momen said,



adding that Bangladesh considers three things - size of Bangladeshi community there, importance of the



host country, and flow of remittance into Bangladesh - before opening any mission abroad.



Momen said Argentina is a good friend of Bangladesh and always remains supportive. "We have a very



good relationship with Argentina."



