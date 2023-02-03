Video
Home Back Page

BD likely to sign MoUs with Argentina during Cafiero’s visit

Published : Friday, 3 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh and Argentina are likely to sign one or more Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) during the

Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Andres Cafiero's visit to Dhaka on February 27.

"A formal announcement regarding the opening of Argentina's Mission in Dhaka is likely to come during

the Argentine Foreign Minister's visit," spokesperson at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Seheli Sabrin

told reports at a weekly briefing on Thursday, that the Argentine Foreign Minister will hopefully

visit Bangladesh on February 27.

She told reporters that Bangladesh sees scopes to work closely with the Latin American countries on

multiple fronts including trade and investment, however, the maiden visit of the Argentine Foreign

Minister Santiago Andres Cafiero's is part of Dhaka's efforts to diversify and deepen the relations.
The Argentine Foreign Minister will meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul

Momen and the leaders of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries during his

stay in Bangladesh.

 "You are aware that a new dimension has recently been added in terms of Bangladesh's diplomatic

relations with the Latin American countries," she added.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Momen said his Argentine counterpart Santiago Andres Cafiero will be in

Dhaka on a two-day official visit in February - as the two sides want to strengthen ties in the coming

     days.

 "I have invited him. He (Argentine foreign minister) will come. I told him to bring Lionel Messi with

him," Momen told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, adding that it will be a plus for

Bangladesh if Argentina opens a mission in Bangladesh.

 Asked whether Messi is coming, the Ministry spokesperson said there is no such confirmation yet. "We

will let you know if we get any confirmation through the relevant ministry."

 "We hope we will open a Bangladesh Mission in Argentina in future," Foreign Minister Momen said,

adding that Bangladesh considers three things - size of Bangladeshi community there, importance of the

host country, and flow of remittance into Bangladesh - before opening any mission abroad.

 Momen said Argentina is a good friend of Bangladesh and always remains supportive. "We have a very

good relationship with Argentina."


