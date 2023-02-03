|
BD’s Nur Khan wins US Global HR Defenders award
|
The US Department of State has announced the winners of the annual Global Human Rights Defender
Awards, including Bangladesh's Mohammad Nur Khan.
"Over the past three decades, Khan led two of Bangladesh's best-known domestic rights organizations
and partnered with international organizations to document human rights abuses and promote
accountability in Bangladesh," the US Department of State said in a press release on Thursday.
His timely interventions, advocacy on behalf of families of victims of enforced disappearances, and
leadership amongst the country's active civil society networks, have saved lives and cleared innocent
victims of politically motivated charges, it reads.
Protecting and supporting human rights defenders remains a key US foreign policy priority as they are
integral to democracy, access to justice, a vibrant civil society, economic prosperity, and
environmental sustainability, "As we celebrate both the 75th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration
of Human Rights and the 25th Anniversary of the UN Declaration on Human Rights Defenders, we are
pleased to honour this cohort of awardees - ten individuals from around the globe who have
demonstrated leadership and courage while promoting and defending human rights and fundamental
freedoms; countering and exposing human rights abuses by governments and businesses; and rallying
action to protect the environment, improve governance, and secure accountability and an end to
impunity," it added.
This year's cohort represents defenders with varied backgrounds and far-reaching potential. From
working to combat slavery denialism to promoting election and labour rights, all ten honourees embody
the values enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
These awards are determined by the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor.