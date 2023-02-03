BD’s Nur Khan wins US Global HR Defenders award

The US Department of State has announced the winners of the annual Global Human Rights Defender



Awards, including Bangladesh's Mohammad Nur Khan.



"Over the past three decades, Khan led two of Bangladesh's best-known domestic rights organizations



and partnered with international organizations to document human rights abuses and promote



accountability in Bangladesh," the US Department of State said in a press release on Thursday.



His timely interventions, advocacy on behalf of families of victims of enforced disappearances, and



leadership amongst the country's active civil society networks, have saved lives and cleared innocent



victims of politically motivated charges, it reads.



Protecting and supporting human rights defenders remains a key US foreign policy priority as they are



integral to democracy, access to justice, a vibrant civil society, economic prosperity, and



environmental sustainability, "As we celebrate both the 75th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration



of Human Rights and the 25th Anniversary of the UN Declaration on Human Rights Defenders, we are



pleased to honour this cohort of awardees - ten individuals from around the globe who have



demonstrated leadership and courage while promoting and defending human rights and fundamental



freedoms; countering and exposing human rights abuses by governments and businesses; and rallying



action to protect the environment, improve governance, and secure accountability and an end to



impunity," it added.



This year's cohort represents defenders with varied backgrounds and far-reaching potential. From



working to combat slavery denialism to promoting election and labour rights, all ten honourees embody



the values enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.



These awards are determined by the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor.



