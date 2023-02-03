14kg gold bars seized at Dhaka airport



Customs officials have seized 120 gold bars, weighing around 14 kilogramms, at Hazrat Shahjalal



International Airport in Dhaka on Thursday morning. The arrestee is Md Harunur Rashid, 39, a resident



of Bawnia Bazar area in Turag.



Customs officials had information that a gold smuggling racket is active at the airports. According to



that, the officials conducted a raid at airport gate No-21 and arrested bus driver Harunur Rashid for



suspicious behaviour.



During interogation Rashid revealed that the gold was hidden inside a bus used for carrying passengers



to and from the terminal to aircrafts.



Later, the officials seized the 120 gold bars, weighing around 14 kilogramms, wrapped with scotch tape



in four packets. Each gold bar, seized from the bus weighs 116 grams.



A total of 120 pieces of gold bars were recovered from the bus and the market price of the gold bars



about Tk 13.50 crore, said Syed Mukaddes, deputy commissioner (Preventive) of Customs House.

He said that the seized gold bars were deposited to the customs warehouse of the airport under DCH-



DC-detention demo.



The detained bus driver Harun was suspected to be a member of a gold smuggling racket and he was



trying to take the gold out of the airport, he added.

