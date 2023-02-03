|
14kg gold bars seized at Dhaka airport
Published : Friday, 3 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Customs officials have seized 120 gold bars, weighing around 14 kilogramms, at Hazrat Shahjalal
International Airport in Dhaka on Thursday morning. The arrestee is Md Harunur Rashid, 39, a resident
of Bawnia Bazar area in Turag.
Customs officials had information that a gold smuggling racket is active at the airports. According to
that, the officials conducted a raid at airport gate No-21 and arrested bus driver Harunur Rashid for
suspicious behaviour.
During interogation Rashid revealed that the gold was hidden inside a bus used for carrying passengers
to and from the terminal to aircrafts.
Later, the officials seized the 120 gold bars, weighing around 14 kilogramms, wrapped with scotch tape
in four packets. Each gold bar, seized from the bus weighs 116 grams.
A total of 120 pieces of gold bars were recovered from the bus and the market price of the gold bars
about Tk 13.50 crore, said Syed Mukaddes, deputy commissioner (Preventive) of Customs House.
He said that the seized gold bars were deposited to the customs warehouse of the airport under DCH-
DC-detention demo.
The detained bus driver Harun was suspected to be a member of a gold smuggling racket and he was
trying to take the gold out of the airport, he added.