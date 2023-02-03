|
US State Dept official Chollet due Feb 14
Published : Friday, 3 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
|
Derek H Chollet, the Counsellor of the US Department of State will visit Dhaka on February 14 to
discuss crucial bi-lateral issues with Bangladesh government for mutual benefit.
"He (Chollet) will be here for a 12-hour short visit but it is significant as he is a senior policy
adviser to the Secretary of State on a wide range of issues and conducts special diplomatic
assignments as directed by the Secretary Antony Blinken," a senior official of the Foreign Ministry
said.
Prior to his visit a 4-member delegation will visit Dhaka to discuss the agendas of the visit that
includes Rohingya issues, sanction on RAB and IPS and other current affairs, the official said
preferring anonymity.
The 4-member delegation will visit Cox's Bazar Rohingya camps and will talk with the Rohingyas and
local community people there to understand the situation on the ground, as the situation is worse
after the recent incidents in Myanmar.
"We will welcome Chollet, we (Bangladesh-USA) are enjoying a very good relation now, we hope the visit
will help us to address the Rohingya issues," Momen said.
On December 14 in 2022, the US Department of State made the announcement that the US would scale up
Rohingya resettlement to the US but did not mention any specific figures.
The US has launched the resettlement programme for Rohingyas in collaboration with the Bangladesh
government and UN Refugee Agency a week after US Assistant Secretary of the US Bureau of Population,
Refugees and Migration Julieta Valls Noyes ended a 5-day visit to Bangladesh on December, 2022.
On December 8, the day after she left Dhaka, at least 24 Rohingyas left for the US. They were among
the 62 vulnerable Rohingyas identified.
According to officials, the UNHCR identifies vulnerable Rohingyas first and then law enforcers verify
their identities before the Foreign Ministry issues exit passes, which are used as travel documents
overseas.
US Department of State said the resettlement programme will be part of the global US Refugee
Admissions Programme.
"The US has so far provided more than $1.9 billion in humanitarian assistance for Rohingya refugees in
Bangladesh and the region," the Foreign Ministry official said.