Missing B'baria-2 by-polls candidate  Asif found in city



Missing Brahmanbaria-2 constituency independent candidate Abu Asif Ahmed has been found at a house in



the capital's Bashundhara residential area.



Superintendent of Brahmanbaria police Mohammad Shakhawat Hossain said this to media on Thursday.



He said, "Earlier, Abu Asif's wife filed a general diary. We talked to Ashuganj Police Station OC over



the issue. The OC then told us that Asif was found in Dhaka." Former Ashuganj BNP president Asif went



missing on January 27. He was contesting in the election with the 'motorcar' symbol. Asif's wife



Meherun Nisa told The daily Observer that her husband had returned to their Dhaka house.





