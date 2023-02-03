Video
Home Front Page

Missing B'baria-2 by-polls candidate  Asif found in city

Published : Friday, 3 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Staff Correspondent


Missing Brahmanbaria-2 constituency independent candidate Abu Asif Ahmed has been found at a house in

the capital's Bashundhara residential area.

Superintendent of Brahmanbaria police Mohammad Shakhawat Hossain said this to media on Thursday.

He said, "Earlier, Abu Asif's wife filed a general diary. We talked to Ashuganj Police Station OC over

the issue. The OC then told us that Asif was found in Dhaka." Former Ashuganj BNP president Asif went

missing on January 27. He was contesting in the election with the 'motorcar' symbol.  Asif's wife

Meherun Nisa  told The daily Observer that her husband  had returned to their Dhaka house.  


