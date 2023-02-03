Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 3 February, 2023, 4:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BAIRA leaders call for keeping migrant markets open to all agenciesMissing B'baria-2

Published : Friday, 3 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

The leaders of Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA), an apex body of

the country's recruiting agents, have agreed to open all migrant markets of the country to all

agencies without any syndication.

After getting such assurance from all members in a view exchange meeting held at a hotel in Dhaka,

BAIRA President Abul Bashar urged the government for amending the memorandum of understanding (MoU)

signed between Bangladesh and Malaysia over hiring Bangladeshi migrants to the country under its

foreign migrants hiring programme.

He also sought Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's intervention, so that the issue of opening the Malaysian
migrants market to all agencies can be discussed in the meetings with Malaysian Home Minister who will

visit Bangladesh from February 4 (Saturday).

Bashar said, "We were thinking that more than 500 agencies will send migrants to Malaysia. Considering

the matter, the Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry had sent a list of 1,520 valid

agencies to the country. However, they have selected only 25 agencies for hiring migrants. It's their

consideration as per the MoU signed between the two countries."

"We have protested the decision of syndication. After the last election of BAIRA, we have communicated

it to the Malaysian authority. They have agreed to extend it at 75 and later it was extended to 100.

Now, 100 agencies are working to send migrants there. But, we want to keep the market open for all

agencies. We have sent letters to the Prime Ministers and ministers concerned of the two countries

requesting them to take necessary measures in this regard," he said, adding, "We will try to convince

the Malaysian Home Minister during his visit to Dhaka by meeting him at all means."

He said, "If we can keep the market open for all agencies, all agencies will be able to work. It would

help the agencies to send at least 1,000 migrants abroad from all districts without any charge as per

the pledge of the Prime Minister."

In his speech Cathersis International's owner Ruhul Amin Swapan, also a former secretary general of

BAIRA, said, "It's our desire that all agencies will be able to send migrants there. But, we have

nothing to do. Only the Malaysian government can take decision in this regards. The government will

have to take steps to open the market for all agencies."

"We must have to work together to pressurize the government, so that necessary steps can be taken. If

the market can be kept open for all, the Cathersis International would be benefited, because we will

be able to send migrants and do business smoothly. So, I want that they keep the market open for all."

Raising finger towards the members of 25-syndicate and newly included 75 members, the speakers

demanded their resignation from the executive committee of BAIRA or the syndicate. They said that

after the September 3 elections of BAIRA, it was seen that some new members were included in the

syndicate. Some of them are members of the BAIRA. Depriving the general members, they are trying to

pocket money. They should leave the BAIRA leadership or the syndicate.

They also demanded keeping the Bangladeshi migrants open for all including Malaysia, Saudi Arabia,

Singapore, Korea, Kuwait, Lebanon and Jordan.

Among others, BAIRA Secretary General Shamim Ahmed Chowdhury Noman, Senior Vice President Reaz Ul

Islam, Vice President Abul Barakat Bhuiyan, former Secretary General Ali Haider Chowdhury, Joint

Secretary General Fakhrul Islam and Akbor Hossain Monju, and agency owners Anwar Hossain, Majibar

Rahman, Abdul Matin, Ismail Hossain, Mohammad Forkan also spoke in the programme.

 


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
14kg gold bars seized at Dhaka airport
US State Dept official Chollet due Feb 14
Missing B'baria-2 by-polls candidate  Asif found in city
BAIRA leaders call for keeping migrant markets open to all agenciesMissing B'baria-2
Mujibnagar Univ, Meherpur Bill 2023 passed
Visitors face same old chaos in Ekushey Book Fair
HAAB’s Hajj package to cost less than govt’s
Current account deficit in H1-FY23 narrowed by $3b


Latest News
England announce squads for Bangladesh tour
Japanese younger daughter to stay with father, mother every alternate day
Bangladesh receives 1st instalment of IMF’s $4.7 billion loan: BB spokesperson
BCL activists attack Chhatra Odhikar Parishad activist, says a Parishad member
BRU students clash with outsiders leaves 20 injured
War crimes: Death-row convict Majid arrested in Madaripur
Crisis in LC opening: BB rejects media reports
PM to attend G20 Summit in New Delhi in September
Jaya Ahsan starts 2nd tenure as UNDP goodwill ambassador
PM likely to attend 5th UN Conference on LDCs in Doha next month
Most Read News
Couple burnt to death in gas cylinder explosion in city
Missing Brahmanbaria-2 candidate Asif found in Dhaka
Construction of country's 1st underground metro rail inaugurated
No bar to continue academic activities by Prof Rahmat Ullah: SC
England announce squads for Bangladesh tour
12 kg LPG cylinder price raised by Tk 266
Hajj package: Private cost less than that of govt
'None can do anything by waging movement as people are with AL'
2 kiiled after truck hits another one on Dhaka-M'singh highway
Romanian girl who visited 29 countries riding on bike now in Satkhira
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft