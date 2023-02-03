BAIRA leaders call for keeping migrant markets open to all agenciesMissing B'baria-2

The leaders of Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA), an apex body of



the country's recruiting agents, have agreed to open all migrant markets of the country to all



agencies without any syndication.



After getting such assurance from all members in a view exchange meeting held at a hotel in Dhaka,



BAIRA President Abul Bashar urged the government for amending the memorandum of understanding (MoU)



signed between Bangladesh and Malaysia over hiring Bangladeshi migrants to the country under its



foreign migrants hiring programme.



He also sought Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's intervention, so that the issue of opening the Malaysian

migrants market to all agencies can be discussed in the meetings with Malaysian Home Minister who will



visit Bangladesh from February 4 (Saturday).



Bashar said, "We were thinking that more than 500 agencies will send migrants to Malaysia. Considering



the matter, the Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry had sent a list of 1,520 valid



agencies to the country. However, they have selected only 25 agencies for hiring migrants. It's their



consideration as per the MoU signed between the two countries."



"We have protested the decision of syndication. After the last election of BAIRA, we have communicated



it to the Malaysian authority. They have agreed to extend it at 75 and later it was extended to 100.



Now, 100 agencies are working to send migrants there. But, we want to keep the market open for all



agencies. We have sent letters to the Prime Ministers and ministers concerned of the two countries



requesting them to take necessary measures in this regard," he said, adding, "We will try to convince



the Malaysian Home Minister during his visit to Dhaka by meeting him at all means."



He said, "If we can keep the market open for all agencies, all agencies will be able to work. It would



help the agencies to send at least 1,000 migrants abroad from all districts without any charge as per



the pledge of the Prime Minister."



In his speech Cathersis International's owner Ruhul Amin Swapan, also a former secretary general of



BAIRA, said, "It's our desire that all agencies will be able to send migrants there. But, we have



nothing to do. Only the Malaysian government can take decision in this regards. The government will



have to take steps to open the market for all agencies."



"We must have to work together to pressurize the government, so that necessary steps can be taken. If



the market can be kept open for all, the Cathersis International would be benefited, because we will



be able to send migrants and do business smoothly. So, I want that they keep the market open for all."



Raising finger towards the members of 25-syndicate and newly included 75 members, the speakers



demanded their resignation from the executive committee of BAIRA or the syndicate. They said that



after the September 3 elections of BAIRA, it was seen that some new members were included in the



syndicate. Some of them are members of the BAIRA. Depriving the general members, they are trying to



pocket money. They should leave the BAIRA leadership or the syndicate.



They also demanded keeping the Bangladeshi migrants open for all including Malaysia, Saudi Arabia,



Singapore, Korea, Kuwait, Lebanon and Jordan.



Among others, BAIRA Secretary General Shamim Ahmed Chowdhury Noman, Senior Vice President Reaz Ul



Islam, Vice President Abul Barakat Bhuiyan, former Secretary General Ali Haider Chowdhury, Joint



Secretary General Fakhrul Islam and Akbor Hossain Monju, and agency owners Anwar Hossain, Majibar



Rahman, Abdul Matin, Ismail Hossain, Mohammad Forkan also spoke in the programme.





