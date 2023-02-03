Mujibnagar Univ, Meherpur Bill 2023 passed

The Mujibnagar University, Meherpur Bill, 2023 was passed in Parliament on Thursday aiming to cope up



with the ever evolving modern knowledge of the world.



Education Minister Dipu Moni moved the bill and it was passed by voice vote.



The proposed university would be prototypes of other public universities.



There will be a business incubator to make the university students entrepreneurs and give them all

kind of assistance at preliminary stage. As per the bill, the disciplinary committee will propose the



syndicate to take appropriate steps for resisting sexual harassment, violence and ragging UNB





