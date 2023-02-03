

Visitors face same old chaos in Ekushey Book Fair



enlarged in size, in terms of stall numbers and fairground areas, no major improvement are seen in the



case of fair management qualities.



Two days have already elapsed, many a number of stall owners did not finish setting up stalls till



Thursday, thus, the construction activities hampered movement of the visitors.

Leftovers of construction materials including brick chips, pieces of wood and planks laid here and



there, risking injury to the visitors.



In the Suhrawardy Udyan, excessive dust in the air also causes suffering to the book lovers.



Although it was supposed to get the grounds wet regularly, no such arrangements were seen on a regular



basis.



The exit in the Suhrawardy Udyan gate, adjacent to Dhaka University TSC, was also kept narrower as in



previous year, which lead visitors to struggle to come out of the venue.



Besides, hardly any dustbin was installed in the fairground-- due to this visitors throw garbage on



the fairgrounds.



Abdullah Jobayer, a Dhaka University student, said that visitors needed to clean the benches and



chairs themselves kept in the south side of the Suhrawardy Udyan.



"We are suffering from the same problems that we faced last year such as unclean benches, littered



garbage and brick chips under feet," Jobayer added.



Mojibur Rahman, who came to visit the fair from Rampura, also echoed the same and added, "The



authorities should have studied the irregularities that had taken place last year."



Sazzad Hossain, sale representative of Oitijya, told the Daily Observer that stall owners were asked



to clean their surroundings and finish stall making by 12:00pm on Thursday but many of them hardly



paid any attention to the instructions of the authorities.



Despite several attempts, this correspondent could not reach Bangla Academy Director and also Member



Secretary of the fair organising committee, for comments.



On the second consecutive day of the fair, a total of 21 new books were launched.



The month-long book fair will remain open from 3:00pm to 9:00pm on the working days and 11:00pm to



9:00pm on the weekends.



None will be allowed to enter the fair after 8:30pm, that is 30 minutes before the fair closure.



